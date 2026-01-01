Deploy Wekan in one click installation.
Open-source Kanban board for visual project management with cards, custom fields, due dates, and team collaboration.
Trouvez le forfait VPS idéal pour Wekan
Chaque plan comprend tout ce dont vous avez besoin et bien plus encore
Découvrez ce que vous pouvez créer avec Wekan
Wekan is a self-hosted, open-source Kanban board for managing projects visually with boards, lists, and cards. It supports custom fields, labels, checklists, due dates, file attachments, member assignments, and swimlanes for organizing work across teams and projects in a flexible visual format.
Self-hosting Wekan on a VPS keeps all project data private with no per-seat fees or vendor lock-in. A REST API enables automation and integration with external tools, email notifications keep team members informed of card activity, and MongoDB-backed storage ensures reliable data persistence.
Principales fonctionnalités de Wekan
Flexible Kanban boards
Organize work across unlimited boards with customizable lists, swimlanes, and card templates for any project structure.
Custom fields
Add custom fields to cards including text, numbers, dates, and dropdowns to capture project-specific metadata.
Team collaboration
Assign cards to team members, add watchers, and use comments to coordinate work directly on the board.
REST API
Automate board management and integrate Wekan with external tools using the REST API for cards, lists, and boards.
Email notifications
Receive email alerts when cards are created, updated, or assigned to keep team members informed without checking the board.
Pourquoi choisir Hostinger pour Wekan
Lancement en un clic
Déployez votre application instantanément grâce à une configuration préinstallée. Aucune installation manuelle ni paramétrage de configuration complexe.
Une sécurité digne de confiance
Protégez vos applications grâce à un pare-feu intégré, une protection DDoS et une surveillance continue.
Gestionnaire Docker intégré
Exécutez et gérez plusieurs conteneurs Docker à partir d’un seul endroit. Déployez, mettez à jour et surveillez vos projets en toute simplicité.
Lancement en un clic
Déployez votre application instantanément grâce à une configuration préinstallée. Aucune installation manuelle ni paramétrage de configuration complexe.
Une sécurité digne de confiance
Protégez vos applications grâce à un pare-feu intégré, une protection DDoS et une surveillance continue.
Gestionnaire Docker intégré
Exécutez et gérez plusieurs conteneurs Docker à partir d’un seul endroit. Déployez, mettez à jour et surveillez vos projets en toute simplicité.
Emplacement du serveur recommandé :
Vérification en cours...
Hébergez localement. Performez mondialement.
Un hébergement VPS Docker fiable et performant
Je ne pourrais pas demander mieux avec l'hébergement VPS de Hostinger! La disponibilité est toujours excellente, ce qui permet au site de fonctionner sans interruption. Chaque fois que j'ai eu besoin d'aide, leur équipe de soutien technique s'est montrée rapide, compétente et vraiment efficace.
Excellente expérience avec Hostinger du début à la fin. L’assistance par IA est efficace et le soutien humain prend le relais rapidement au besoin. Quant au VPS, il est incroyablement performant et stable. Merci à toute l’équipe pour votre excellent travail 🚀
Enfin un fournisseur VPS qui répond réellement aux attentes! Tarifs compétitifs, interface efficace et intuitive, sauvegardes sans problèmes, excellent soutien et stabilité remarquable. Une plateforme d’une grande fiabilité.
J'ai contacté le support Hostinger après avoir perdu l'accès à mon instance n8n auto-hébergée, et je suis vraiment impressionné(e). Kodee et Mohammad de l'équipe de support ont été incroyablement patients et rigoureux.
Merci à Carla pour son aide avec la mise à niveau de n8n sur mon VPS Hostinger. Son professionnalisme et son expertise ont vraiment fait la différence.
Le VPS de Hostinger est tout simplement exceptionnel. Il fonctionne toujours parfaitement : rapide, stable et fiable. Aucune interruption, aucun problème de fonctionnement.
Hostinger propose d’excellentes solutions VPS à des prix raisonnables. Les services utilisés jusqu’à présent répondent parfaitement à mes attentes.
Explorez d'autres applications à déployer
AFFiNE
Espace de travail tout-en-un combinant documents, tableaux blancs et bases de données avec l'IA