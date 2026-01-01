Deploy Transmission in one click installation.
Lightweight BitTorrent client with a clean web interface for remote torrent management and headless VPS downloads.
Trouvez le forfait VPS idéal pour Transmission
Chaque plan comprend tout ce dont vous avez besoin et bien plus encore
Découvrez ce que vous pouvez créer avec Transmission
Transmission is one of the most popular open-source BitTorrent clients, known for its minimal resource footprint and straightforward web interface. It runs headlessly on a VPS, allowing you to manage downloads remotely from any browser without running a desktop application.
Self-hosting Transmission on a VPS gives you continuous downloading power without keeping a personal machine running. It supports magnet links, DHT, peer exchange, bandwidth scheduling, blocklists, and RPC access for seamless integration with automation tools like Sonarr and Radarr for media management.
Principales fonctionnalités de Transmission
Web remote interface
Manage torrents from any browser using the built-in web UI without needing a desktop client or SSH access.
Low resource usage
Transmission is optimized for minimal CPU and memory usage, making it ideal for always-on VPS operation.
Bandwidth scheduling
Set speed limits and active hours to control when and how fast torrents download relative to your other VPS workloads.
Sonarr & Radarr integration
Transmission's RPC API connects directly with automation tools like Sonarr and Radarr for hands-free media management.
Pourquoi choisir Hostinger pour Transmission
Lancement en un clic
Déployez votre application instantanément grâce à une configuration préinstallée. Aucune installation manuelle ni paramétrage de configuration complexe.
Une sécurité digne de confiance
Protégez vos applications grâce à un pare-feu intégré, une protection DDoS et une surveillance continue.
Gestionnaire Docker intégré
Exécutez et gérez plusieurs conteneurs Docker à partir d’un seul endroit. Déployez, mettez à jour et surveillez vos projets en toute simplicité.
Lancement en un clic
Déployez votre application instantanément grâce à une configuration préinstallée. Aucune installation manuelle ni paramétrage de configuration complexe.
Une sécurité digne de confiance
Protégez vos applications grâce à un pare-feu intégré, une protection DDoS et une surveillance continue.
Gestionnaire Docker intégré
Exécutez et gérez plusieurs conteneurs Docker à partir d’un seul endroit. Déployez, mettez à jour et surveillez vos projets en toute simplicité.
Emplacement du serveur recommandé :
Vérification en cours...
Hébergez localement. Performez mondialement.
Un hébergement VPS Docker fiable et performant
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