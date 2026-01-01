Deploy Solidtime in one click installation.
Modern open-source time tracking for freelancers and agencies with billing rates, client management, and multi-organization support.
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Découvrez ce que vous pouvez créer avec Solidtime
Solidtime is an open-source time tracking application designed for freelancers, consultants, and agencies that need accurate billing and project oversight. It provides a clean interface for logging time against clients and projects, configuring billable rates at the organization, project, or member level, and generating PDF reports for invoicing — all without a per-seat subscription.
Self-hosting Solidtime on a VPS means your time data and client records stay on infrastructure you control, with no third-party access to billing information. Unlike hosted tools that increase costs as teams grow, a self-hosted instance supports unlimited users and organizations with no recurring fees beyond the server.
Principales fonctionnalités de Solidtime
Configurable billing rates
Set hourly rates per organization, project, or individual member so billable time is calculated correctly for every client engagement.
Multi-organization support
Manage multiple organizations and client workspaces from a single Solidtime account without separate logins or instances.
PDF report export
Generate detailed time reports as PDFs for client invoicing, directly from the web interface using the bundled Gotenberg service.
Import from Toggl & Clockify
Migrate existing time entries from Toggl, Clockify, or CSV files so billing history is preserved when switching to self-hosted.
REST API access
Full API enables integration with invoicing tools, project management software, and custom automation workflows.
Pourquoi choisir Hostinger pour Solidtime
Lancement en un clic
Déployez votre application instantanément grâce à une configuration préinstallée. Aucune installation manuelle ni paramétrage de configuration complexe.
Une sécurité digne de confiance
Protégez vos applications grâce à un pare-feu intégré, une protection DDoS et une surveillance continue.
Gestionnaire Docker intégré
Exécutez et gérez plusieurs conteneurs Docker à partir d’un seul endroit. Déployez, mettez à jour et surveillez vos projets en toute simplicité.
Lancement en un clic
Déployez votre application instantanément grâce à une configuration préinstallée. Aucune installation manuelle ni paramétrage de configuration complexe.
Une sécurité digne de confiance
Protégez vos applications grâce à un pare-feu intégré, une protection DDoS et une surveillance continue.
Gestionnaire Docker intégré
Exécutez et gérez plusieurs conteneurs Docker à partir d’un seul endroit. Déployez, mettez à jour et surveillez vos projets en toute simplicité.
Emplacement du serveur recommandé :
Vérification en cours...
Hébergez localement. Performez mondialement.
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