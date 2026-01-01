Solidtime is an open-source time tracking application designed for freelancers, consultants, and agencies that need accurate billing and project oversight. It provides a clean interface for logging time against clients and projects, configuring billable rates at the organization, project, or member level, and generating PDF reports for invoicing — all without a per-seat subscription.

Self-hosting Solidtime on a VPS means your time data and client records stay on infrastructure you control, with no third-party access to billing information. Unlike hosted tools that increase costs as teams grow, a self-hosted instance supports unlimited users and organizations with no recurring fees beyond the server.