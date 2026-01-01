Jusqu’à 70 % de rabais sur Solidtime

Deploy Solidtime in one click installation.

Modern open-source time tracking for freelancers and agencies with billing rates, client management, and multi-organization support.

Lancez votre application instantanément
Sauvegardes hebdomadaires automatiques gratuites
VPS géré par l’IA
$ CA9,09/mois
Choisir un forfait
Garantie de remboursement de 30 jours
Deploy Solidtime in one click installation.

Trouvez le forfait VPS idéal pour Solidtime

67 % de réduction
KVM 1
$ CA27,19
$ CA9,09/mois
Sélectionner
Renouvellement à $ CA 16,79/mois pour 2 ans. Annulation possible en tout temps.
1 cœur vCPU
4 Go de RAM
50 Go d'espace disque NVMe
4 To de bande passante
Le plus populaire
63 % de réduction
KVM 2
$ CA34,19
$ CA12,59/mois
Sélectionner
Renouvellement à $ CA 20,99/mois pour 2 ans. Annulation possible en tout temps.
2 cœurs vCPU
8 Go de RAM
100 Go d'espace disque NVMe
8 To de bande passante
70 % de réduction
KVM 4
$ CA59,99
$ CA18,19/mois
Sélectionner
Renouvellement à $ CA 40,49/mois pour 2 ans. Annulation possible en tout temps.
4 cœurs vCPU
16 Go de RAM
200 Go d'espace disque NVMe
16 To de bande passante
65 % de réduction
KVM 8
$ CA103,29
$ CA36,29/mois
Sélectionner
Renouvellement à $ CA 69,79/mois pour 2 ans. Annulation possible en tout temps.
8 cœurs vCPU
32 Go de RAM
400 Go d'espace disque NVMe
32 To de bande passante
67 % de réduction
KVM 1
$ CA27,19
$ CA9,09/mois
Sélectionner
Renouvellement à $ CA 16,79/mois pour 2 ans. Annulation possible en tout temps.
1 cœur vCPU
4 Go de RAM
50 Go d'espace disque NVMe
4 To de bande passante
Le plus populaire
63 % de réduction
KVM 2
$ CA34,19
$ CA12,59/mois
Sélectionner
Renouvellement à $ CA 20,99/mois pour 2 ans. Annulation possible en tout temps.
2 cœurs vCPU
8 Go de RAM
100 Go d'espace disque NVMe
8 To de bande passante
70 % de réduction
KVM 4
$ CA59,99
$ CA18,19/mois
Sélectionner
Renouvellement à $ CA 40,49/mois pour 2 ans. Annulation possible en tout temps.
4 cœurs vCPU
16 Go de RAM
200 Go d'espace disque NVMe
16 To de bande passante
65 % de réduction
KVM 8
$ CA103,29
$ CA36,29/mois
Sélectionner
Renouvellement à $ CA 69,79/mois pour 2 ans. Annulation possible en tout temps.
8 cœurs vCPU
32 Go de RAM
400 Go d'espace disque NVMe
32 To de bande passante

Chaque plan comprend tout ce dont vous avez besoin et bien plus encore

Gestionnaire Docker
Accès rapide aux journaux des conteneurs
Mises à jour en un clic
Processeurs AMD EPYC
Stockage NVMe SSD
Vitesse réseau de 1 Gbit/s
API publique
Centres de données partout dans le monde
Nom de domaine gratuit pendant 1 an
Gestionnaire Docker
Accès rapide aux journaux des conteneurs
Mises à jour en un clic
Processeurs AMD EPYC
Stockage NVMe SSD
Vitesse réseau de 1 Gbit/s
API publique
Centres de données partout dans le monde
Nom de domaine gratuit pendant 1 an

Tous les forfaits sont payés à l'avance. Le tarif mensuel affiché correspond au prix total du forfait divisé par sa durée en mois.

Découvrez ce que vous pouvez créer avec Solidtime

Solidtime is an open-source time tracking application designed for freelancers, consultants, and agencies that need accurate billing and project oversight. It provides a clean interface for logging time against clients and projects, configuring billable rates at the organization, project, or member level, and generating PDF reports for invoicing — all without a per-seat subscription.

Self-hosting Solidtime on a VPS means your time data and client records stay on infrastructure you control, with no third-party access to billing information. Unlike hosted tools that increase costs as teams grow, a self-hosted instance supports unlimited users and organizations with no recurring fees beyond the server.

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Principales fonctionnalités de Solidtime

Configurable billing rates

Set hourly rates per organization, project, or individual member so billable time is calculated correctly for every client engagement.

Multi-organization support

Manage multiple organizations and client workspaces from a single Solidtime account without separate logins or instances.

PDF report export

Generate detailed time reports as PDFs for client invoicing, directly from the web interface using the bundled Gotenberg service.

Import from Toggl & Clockify

Migrate existing time entries from Toggl, Clockify, or CSV files so billing history is preserved when switching to self-hosted.

REST API access

Full API enables integration with invoicing tools, project management software, and custom automation workflows.

Pourquoi choisir Hostinger pour Solidtime

Lancement en un clic

Déployez votre application instantanément grâce à une configuration préinstallée. Aucune installation manuelle ni paramétrage de configuration complexe.

Lancement en un clic

Une sécurité digne de confiance

Protégez vos applications grâce à un pare-feu intégré, une protection DDoS et une surveillance continue.

Une sécurité digne de confiance

Gestionnaire Docker intégré

Exécutez et gérez plusieurs conteneurs Docker à partir d’un seul endroit. Déployez, mettez à jour et surveillez vos projets en toute simplicité.

Gestionnaire Docker intégré

Lancement en un clic

Déployez votre application instantanément grâce à une configuration préinstallée. Aucune installation manuelle ni paramétrage de configuration complexe.

Lancement en un clic

Une sécurité digne de confiance

Protégez vos applications grâce à un pare-feu intégré, une protection DDoS et une surveillance continue.

Une sécurité digne de confiance

Gestionnaire Docker intégré

Exécutez et gérez plusieurs conteneurs Docker à partir d’un seul endroit. Déployez, mettez à jour et surveillez vos projets en toute simplicité.

Gestionnaire Docker intégré

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Hébergez localement. Performez mondialement.

Un hébergement VPS Docker fiable et performant

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

Je ne pourrais pas demander mieux avec l'hébergement VPS de Hostinger! La disponibilité est toujours excellente, ce qui permet au site de fonctionner sans interruption. Chaque fois que j'ai eu besoin d'aide, leur équipe de soutien technique s'est montrée rapide, compétente et vraiment efficace.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Excellente expérience avec Hostinger du début à la fin. L’assistance par IA est efficace et le soutien humain prend le relais rapidement au besoin. Quant au VPS, il est incroyablement performant et stable. Merci à toute l’équipe pour votre excellent travail 🚀

Noel
Noel

Enfin un fournisseur VPS qui répond réellement aux attentes! Tarifs compétitifs, interface efficace et intuitive, sauvegardes sans problèmes, excellent soutien et stabilité remarquable. Une plateforme d’une grande fiabilité.

Omkar
Omkar

J'ai contacté le support Hostinger après avoir perdu l'accès à mon instance n8n auto-hébergée, et je suis vraiment impressionné(e). Kodee et Mohammad de l'équipe de support ont été incroyablement patients et rigoureux.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Merci à Carla pour son aide avec la mise à niveau de n8n sur mon VPS Hostinger. Son professionnalisme et son expertise ont vraiment fait la différence.

Herriman
Herriman

Le VPS de Hostinger est tout simplement exceptionnel. Il fonctionne toujours parfaitement : rapide, stable et fiable. Aucune interruption, aucun problème de fonctionnement.

Martin K
Martin K

Hostinger propose d’excellentes solutions VPS à des prix raisonnables. Les services utilisés jusqu’à présent répondent parfaitement à mes attentes.

Garantie de remboursement de 30 jours

Profitez d’un essai sans risque avec notre garantie de remboursement de 30 jours. Consultez notre politique de remboursement pour en savoir plus.

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