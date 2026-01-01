Show the world your best work with a .photo domain
134,99zł/rok95,99zł/1 rokNa pierwszy rok
Oszczędź 29%
O domenie .photo
Krótki przegląd, który pomoże Ci wybrać i zarejestrować domenę .photo
What is a .photo domain?
.photo is a generic top-level domain for photography-related sites. It has no special registration restrictions, so individuals, studios, and businesses can use it for portfolios, galleries, or visual brands.
Who is a .photo domain for?
A .photo domain works well for photographers, studios, visual artists, and portfolio sites that want a clear, memorable web address for showcasing images and services. It suits both personal work and growing creative businesses.
Why choose a .photo domain?
A .photo domain helps visitors understand your website at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable identity. It supports trustworthy website, email, and marketing use, while staying flexible as your business grows.
Informacje o domenie .photo
TLD
.photo
Typ domeny najwyższego poziomu
gTLD
Minimalny okres rejestracji
1 rok
Maksymalny okres rejestracji
3 lat
Ochrona prywatności domeny
Bezpłatne
Blokada rejestratora
Domeny IDN
DNSSEC
Opłata ICANN
0,74 zł
Dlaczego warto zarejestrować domenę w Hostinger?
Nie jest wymagana żadna wiedza techniczna
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Bezpłatna ochrona prywatności domeny
Bezpłatna strona „Wkrótce” lub link w bio
Konkurencyjne ceny
Porady
Jak zdobyć najlepszą nazwę domeny
1. Podaj nazwę swojej marki
Użyj nazwy swojej marki lub słów kluczowych, aby zwiększyć rozpoznawalność i widoczność w wynikach wyszukiwania.
2. Niech będzie krótko
Nazwy domen składające się z trzech słów są łatwiejsze do odczytania i zapamiętania.
3. Mniej znaczy więcej
Unikaj myślników, cyfr, slangu i trudnych do napisania słów.
4. Pomyśl o swojej publiczności
Wybierz rozszerzenie, które odpowiada Twojej grupie docelowej – lokalnej czy globalnej.
5. Działaj szybko
Przeglądaj inne rozszerzenia domen
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Domena .photo — najczęściej zadawane pytania
What does a .photo domain mean?
A .photo domain signals a site about photography or photos. It’s commonly used by photographers, studios, portfolios, and image-focused brands, and it was created to make those sites easy to recognize.
Is a .photo domain trusted?
Yes. .photo is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other standard domain extensions.
Is a .photo a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about photography, visual work, or photo sharing. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .photo domain or .com domain?
Choose .photo if you want a clear, niche name that matches your content and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want a broader, general-purpose domain.
Who can register a .photo domain?
Anyone can register a .photo domain. There are no special industry, location, or membership requirements to qualify.
Are there restrictions on .photo domains?
Yes. The name must follow standard domain rules, and reserved or premium names may not be available. Some registrations may also need to meet registry policies.
How much does a .photo domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .photo domain costs 95,99 zł for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 134,99 zł/rok. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.