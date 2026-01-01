Hostinger AI router

Access top AI models with one API key

Use Hostinger AI Router to connect your apps and AI agents to leading LLMs, with built-in fallback, credit-based billing, and no separate provider accounts.
RozpocznijSee AI models
Zaufany przez budowniczych na całym świecie.
10K+
Users worldwide
Współpracuje z OpenAI, Anthropic, LangChain i innymi.
4+
Compatible clients
Access more than 20 leading AI models.
20+
Modele AI
Omijanie zarządzania wieloma kluczami API. Użyj jednego dla każdego modelu.
1
API key for all models

Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.

Anthropic

6 modeli, w tym Claude Opus 4.8

OpenAI

10 models including GPT 5.6 Terra

DeepSeek

4 models including DeepSeek V4 Pro

xAI

2 modele, w tym Grok 4.3

Mistral

2 models including Mistral Large 3

Moonshot

2 modele w tym Kimi K2.6

MiniMax

MiniMax M2.5

StepFun

Step 3.5 Flash

Z Ai

GLM 5.2

Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router

Przełącz modele bez ponownego podłączania

Connect your agent once, then use supported models from providers like Claude, OpenAI, DeepSeek, and xAI without new API keys or separate endpoints.

Use one shared credit balance

Run supported models from one Hostinger credit balance. No separate provider accounts, invoices, or billing setup to manage.

Keep agents running with fallback

If a model is unavailable, Hostinger AI Router can automatically switch to another supported model, helping your agent stay responsive.

Zobacz, co stack może zrobić z Hostinger AI Router

Route every request to the best available mode

Use one API key and one integration to access models from Anthropic, OpenAI, DeepSeek, xAI, Mistral, and more. Choose a model for each request, or automatically switch to another when one is unavailable.
Route every request to the best available mode

Zachowaj swój SDK. Zmień jeden adres URL.

Already using OpenAI or Anthropic? Swap in one base URL and keep your existing code, SDK, and setup. Hostinger AI Router supports both API formats, plus LangChain, LlamaIndex, and other compatible clients.
Zachowaj swój SDK. Zmień jeden adres URL.

Wykorzystanie modelu śledzenia w hPanelu

Zobacz wykorzystanie według modelu, zarządzaj współdzielonym saldem kredytowym i aktualizuj z jednego miejsca. Nie są potrzebne oddzielne tablice kontrolne dostawców.
Wykorzystanie modelu śledzenia w hPanelu

One-click setup for AI apps

Zainstaluj OpenClaw lub Hermes Agent jednym kliknięciem i automatycznie podłącz do Hostinger AI Router. Brak kluczy API do wklejania, brak plików konfiguracyjnych do edycji. Wybierz model, który agent używa z hPanel.
One-click setup for AI apps

  • Użyj każdego głównego modelu, jeden balans

    Dostęp do ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini i więcej bez osobnych kont lub rachunków.

  • Przełącz modele bez dotykania kodu

    OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.

  • Pay only for what you use

    Kredyty są mierzone na żądanie, więc nigdy nie jesteś zamknięty w stałym miesięcznym koszcie.

Pobierz AI Router

Starting at $5.99 • 5 credits

  • Cut costs with prompt caching

    Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.

  • Connect to your AI apps instantly

    Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.

  • Track spend as you go

    See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.

Get started

Hostinger AI Router FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Hostinger AI router.

What is Hostinger AI Router?

Hostinger AI Router to bezpieczny punkt końcowy i panel dla każdego modelu AI. Zamiast otwierać konta u każdego dostawcy, otrzymujesz klucz API, który dociera do różnych wiodących modeli — wszystkie zarządzane bezpośrednio tutaj w hPanelu.

Which AI models can I use?

Wszystkie główne: OpenAI (GPT), Anthropic (Claude), Google (Gemini), Meta (Llama), Mistral i inne, plus modele open source dla tekstu, obrazów, dźwięku i osadzeń. Możesz przełączać lub porównywać modele za pomocą jednej zmiany parametru i bez blokady dostawcy, a nowe modele stają się dostępne w momencie ich wydania.

How does billing and pricing work?

You pay with credits on a usage basis, charged per token, with no separate per-provider invoices. Your dashboard shows exactly what you're spending by model, key, and time period. You can also set spend limits and budget alerts, so costs never surprise you.

How do I keep costs, content, and data under control?

Możesz zbudować własne zabezpieczenia — filtry wejścia i wyjścia, limity wydatków na klucz oraz limity zapytań. Buforowanie zmniejsza koszty i opóźnienia w przypadku powtarzających się żądań. W kwestii danych, Twoje monity i odpowiedzi nie są wykorzystywane do trenowania modeli.

Czy mogę to wykorzystać w swoich aplikacjach i poza Hostingerem?

Yes. Your key works anywhere — in your sites, scripts, or production apps, on or off Hostinger. The same gateway already powers Hostinger AI products like OpenClaw and the Hermes agent, and you get your own credits and API to build whatever you need.

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