Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.
Anthropic
OpenAI
DeepSeek
xAI
Mistral
Moonshot
MiniMax
StepFun
Z Ai
Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router
Przełącz modele bez ponownego podłączania
Use one shared credit balance
Keep agents running with fallback
Zobacz, co stack może zrobić z Hostinger AI Router
Route every request to the best available mode
Zachowaj swój SDK. Zmień jeden adres URL.
Wykorzystanie modelu śledzenia w hPanelu
One-click setup for AI apps
Użyj każdego głównego modelu, jeden balans
Dostęp do ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini i więcej bez osobnych kont lub rachunków.
Przełącz modele bez dotykania kodu
OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.
Pay only for what you use
Kredyty są mierzone na żądanie, więc nigdy nie jesteś zamknięty w stałym miesięcznym koszcie.
Pobierz AI RouterStarting at $5.99 • 5 credits
Cut costs with prompt caching
Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.
Connect to your AI apps instantly
Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.
Track spend as you go
See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.