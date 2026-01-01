Manage your Hostinger services from your IDE
Install extension in VS Code
See what your IDE can ship with Hostinger
Launch a ready-made WordPress site for any use case
Create custom WordPress plugins from your AI workflow
Give your AI secure access to your infrastructure
AI-powered management
Let your AI agent manage databases, configure DNS, and control server settings via MCP, with securely scoped access.
Secure by default
OAuth authentication means no manual key management and no credentials stored in config files.
Zero context switching
Work from one place instead of switching between your terminal, browser tabs, and IDE.
See what your IDE can do with Hostinger
Spin up infrastructure from chat
Deploy sites from your editor
Monitor servers in real time
Manage domains with prompts
Get your plan and manage it through your favorite IDE
+2 mies. za darmo
Korzyści planu Business:
+2 mies. za darmo
Wszystkie korzyści planu Business, plus:
+2 mies. za darmo
Korzyści planu Business:
+2 mies. za darmo
Wszystkie korzyści planu Business, plus:
Hostinger API FAQs
Where can I find the full API reference?
The complete API documentation, including all endpoints, request parameters, and response schemas, is available at developers.hostinger.com.
How do I authenticate with the Hostinger API?
Generate an API token from hPanel under API settings. Pass it as a Bearer token in the Authorization header of every request. Tokens are scoped per account and can be revoked at any time.
What can I manage through the API?
The Hostinger API covers Web Hosting, VPS, Domain, Reach (email marketing) and billing information. If you're using the MCP Connector, these same resources are exposed directly to your AI agent inside your IDE.
Is there a sandbox or test environment I can use?
Not at this time. All API calls interact with your live account, so use a dedicated test server or domain when experimenting.
Are there rate limits I should know about?
Yes. The API enforces rate limits to ensure fair usage. If you exceed them, you'll receive a 429 Too Many Requests response. Rate limit headers are included in every response to help you manage request timing. Exceeding the limit repeatedly may result in your IP being temporarily blocked.