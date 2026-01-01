Showcase and sell your work with a .gallery domain

122,99/rok81,99/1 rok
Oszczędź 33%
Na pierwszy rok
.gallery

O domenie .gallery

Krótki przegląd, który pomoże Ci wybrać i zarejestrować domenę .gallery

What is a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain is a top level domain that signals a site focused on visual work, such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. It is commonly used to present a collection or portfolio in a way that is clear and easy to recognize.

Who is a .gallery domain for?

A .gallery domain works well for artists, photographers, museums, design studios, and online exhibitions who want a clear way to showcase visual work. It fits portfolios, collections, and image-led projects

Why choose a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain helps people understand your site at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable web address. It supports consistent use across your website, email, and marketing as your business grows.

Informacje o domenie .gallery

TLD
.gallery
Typ domeny najwyższego poziomu
gTLD
Minimalny okres rejestracji
1 rok
Maksymalny okres rejestracji
1 rok
Ochrona prywatności domeny
Bezpłatne
Blokada rejestratora
DNSSEC

Dlaczego warto zarejestrować domenę w Hostinger?

Nie jest wymagana żadna wiedza techniczna
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Bezpłatna ochrona prywatności domeny
Bezpłatna strona „Wkrótce” lub link w bio
Konkurencyjne ceny
Porady

Jak zdobyć najlepszą nazwę domeny

1. Podaj nazwę swojej marki

Użyj nazwy swojej marki lub słów kluczowych, aby zwiększyć rozpoznawalność i widoczność w wynikach wyszukiwania.
Nazwy domen składające się z trzech słów są łatwiejsze do odczytania i zapamiętania.
Unikaj myślników, cyfr, slangu i trudnych do napisania słów.
Wybierz rozszerzenie, które odpowiada Twojej grupie docelowej – lokalnej czy globalnej.
Świetne domeny sprzedają się szybko — wyszukaj i zabezpiecz swoją już dziś.Rozpocznij wyszukiwanie

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Domena .gallery — najczęściej zadawane pytania

A .gallery domain shows that a site focuses on visual work such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. People use it today to present a collection or portfolio in a clear and descriptive way.

Yes. .gallery is a valid top level domain with an official registry. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website's content and security than on the extension itself.

Choose .gallery if you want a name that clearly matches a visual or portfolio site. Choose .com if your audience expects a familiar extension or if it is easier to get the exact name you want with that extension.

Anyone can register a .gallery domain. There is no special eligibility requirement. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.

Standard domain rules apply, such as allowed characters and length limits. Some names may be reserved by the registry, but there are no special use restrictions for most registrations.

At Hostinger, a .gallery domain costs 81,99 zł for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 122,99 zł/rok.

Hostinger is an ICANN accredited registrar, so your domain is managed securely. Auto renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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