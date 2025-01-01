Up to 80% off

Terraria server hosting

Host & Play Terraria on your own server

Free automatic weekly backups Malware scanner Kodee AI assistant
RM  21.99 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
terraria hero

Choose your Terraria server hosting plan

24/7 support

30-day money-back guarantee

Cancel anytime

Every plan has everything you need and more

Mod support
DDoS protection
Full root access
One-click installation
AI assistant powered by MCP
Free weekly backups
Data centers worldwide
Host multiple games
AMD EPYC processors
All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

Play Terraria your way

Terraria is a 2D sandbox game that focuses on limitless exploration. From crafting weapons and building shelters to battling monsters, you can play the game exactly the way you want it.

By hosting Terraria on your own server, you will have more freedom to customize the server software, modify game settings, and enjoy endless gaming sessions with your friends.
terraria 1

The best way to host the game you love

There’s no fun in lags and server crashes. But there’s no need to worry about either with our reliable game servers.
terraria 2

Top-notch performance

Whether you invite one or dozens of your friends, playing multiplayer is fun with our speedy hosting technology.
terraria 3

Complete control

Configure the server settings however you want. Upgrade your resources and computing power whenever you need.
terraria 4

User-friendly panel

Easily manage mods and plugins, monitor RAM and CPU usage, and back up your game data, all in one easy dashboard.

Start playing on your own terms

Your game is safe with us

Keep uninvited guests at bay with a built-in firewall and DDoS protection. Find and remove harmful files easily using a malware scanner.

Never worry about losing your progress, thanks to our automatic backups and a manual snapshot. In case something goes wrong, you can easily restore your game data in just a few clicks.
terraria 5

VPS solution you can rely on

Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
reviews
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews

Play from anywhere

We have game servers in Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Select one closer to your location for a smoother gaming experience.

datacenters

30-day money-back guarantee

Trial it for yourself risk-free, with our 30-day money-back guarantee. VPS refunds are subject to a 180-day waiting period between refunds. For more information, check our refund policy (exclusions may apply).

Terraria server hosting FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Terraria virtual private server hosting services.

What is Terraria hosting?

How do I set up a Terraria server?

What are the system requirements for hosting a Terraria server?

Can I upgrade my VPS plan later on?

How many players can join my Terraria server?

What support options are available for Terraria server hosting?