Terraria hosting is a service that allows you to host and play the popular sandbox game on your own server. Install mods to enrich the gameplay experience, add friends and fight bosses together, and customize the server environment to your exact liking.

With Hostinger’s Terraria VPS hosting, you don’t need to worry about lags interrupting the fun. We use the industry-leading AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, along with a 300 Mb/s network, for a seamless gaming experience.