Up to 69% off

Codex Cli Hosting

Take control of your Codex CLI environment

Backup settimanali automatici gratuiti
Scanner malware
Assistente AI
5,49  € /mese
Scegli il piano
Soddisfatti o rimborsati in 30 giorni
codex cli hosting

Pick your perfect Codex Cli Hosting plan

69% di sconto
KVM 1
17,99  €
5,49  € /mese
Scegli il piano
Si rinnova a 11,99 €/mese per 2 anni. Puoi annullare in qualsiasi momento.
1 vCPU Core
4GB di RAM
50 GB spazio su disco NVMe
4TB largezza di banda
Popolare
64% di sconto
KVM 2
21,99  €
7,99  € /mese
Scegli il piano
Si rinnova a 14,99 €/mese per 2 anni. Puoi annullare in qualsiasi momento.
2 vCPU Core
8GB di RAM
100 GB spazio su disco NVMe
8TB largezza di banda
69% di sconto
KVM 4
35,99  €
10,99  € /mese
Scegli il piano
Si rinnova a 27,99 €/mese per 2 anni. Puoi annullare in qualsiasi momento.
4 vCPU Core
16GB di RAM
200 GB spazio su disco NVMe
16TB largezza di banda
66% di sconto
KVM 8
64,99  €
21,99  € /mese
Scegli il piano
Si rinnova a 49,99 €/mese per 2 anni. Puoi annullare in qualsiasi momento.
8 vCPU Core
32GB di RAM
400 GB spazio su disco NVMe
32TB largezza di banda
69% di sconto
KVM 1
17,99  €
5,49  € /mese
Scegli il piano
Si rinnova a 11,99 €/mese per 2 anni. Puoi annullare in qualsiasi momento.
1 vCPU Core
4GB di RAM
50 GB spazio su disco NVMe
4TB largezza di banda
Popolare
64% di sconto
KVM 2
21,99  €
7,99  € /mese
Scegli il piano
Si rinnova a 14,99 €/mese per 2 anni. Puoi annullare in qualsiasi momento.
2 vCPU Core
8GB di RAM
100 GB spazio su disco NVMe
8TB largezza di banda
69% di sconto
KVM 4
35,99  €
10,99  € /mese
Scegli il piano
Si rinnova a 27,99 €/mese per 2 anni. Puoi annullare in qualsiasi momento.
4 vCPU Core
16GB di RAM
200 GB spazio su disco NVMe
16TB largezza di banda
66% di sconto
KVM 8
64,99  €
21,99  € /mese
Scegli il piano
Si rinnova a 49,99 €/mese per 2 anni. Puoi annullare in qualsiasi momento.
8 vCPU Core
32GB di RAM
400 GB spazio su disco NVMe
32TB largezza di banda

Ogni piano ha tutto quello di cui hai bisogno e anche di più

Processori AMD EPYC
Archiviazione SSD NVMe
Data center in tutto il mondo
Backup gratuiti settimanali
Gestione del firewall
Velocità di rete di 1 Gbps
API pubblica
Terminale web AI
Dominio gratuito per 1 anno
Processori AMD EPYC
Archiviazione SSD NVMe
Data center in tutto il mondo
Backup gratuiti settimanali
Gestione del firewall
Velocità di rete di 1 Gbps
API pubblica
Terminale web AI
Dominio gratuito per 1 anno

Tutti i piani prevedono il pagamento anticipato. La tariffa mensile riflette il prezzo totale del piano diviso per il numero di mesi del piano.

Command line tools without limits

Codex CLI is a command line interface that helps developers interact with their projects and workflows directly from the terminal. It is often used to automate tasks, manage code operations, and streamline everyday development routines.

Running Codex CLI on a VPS lets you keep a dedicated environment that is always available for your tools and scripts. You can adjust resources, control access, and support reliable performance as your projects and automation needs grow.
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Codex Cli Hosting

Everything you need for your Codex Cli Hosting

Run Codex CLI VPS hosting for faster, smarter automation Give Codex CLI dedicated VPS resources so your coding agent can analyze large repositories, run complex shell tasks, and stay responsive across long sessions, with the performance and control you need for serious terminal‑based development.

Advanced security

Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.

Codex Cli Hosting

Top-notch performance

Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.

Codex Cli Hosting

Full control with a way out

Configure your Codex Cli Hosting with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.

Codex Cli Hosting

Advanced security

Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.

Codex Cli Hosting

Top-notch performance

Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.

Codex Cli Hosting

Full control with a way out

Configure your Codex Cli Hosting with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.

Codex Cli Hosting

Posizione del server consigliata:

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Boost loading speed by choosing a server location that is as close as possible to your audience. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.

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Codex Cli Hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

Sono incredibilmente soddisfatto del VPS hosting di Hostinger! Il loro uptime è costantemente eccellente, mantenendo il mio sito sempre funzionante. Ogni volta che ho avuto bisogno di aiuto, il loro team di supporto tecnico è stato rapido, competente e davvero disponibile.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Tutto funziona alla grande con Hostinger, con il chatbot AI e la chat umana, se l'AI non riesce a risolvere il tuo problema. Oh, e il VPS è semplicemente fantastico, senza alti e bassi. Grazie al team di sviluppo e a tutti gli altri coinvolti. Continuate così 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finalmente un'azienda di VPS hosting che fa le cose per bene! Prezzi convenienti. Un portale eccellente che rispetta il tempo dei propri utenti. Backup impeccabili. Ottimo supporto, affidabile. Dà una sensazione di sicurezza.

Omkar
Omkar

Ho contattato l'assistenza di Hostinger dopo aver perso l'accesso alla mia istanza n8n self-hosted e non potrei essere più colpito. Kodee e Mohammad del team di supporto sono stati incredibilmente pazienti e scrupolosi.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Grazie mille a Carla per avermi aiutato con questo aggiornamento N8N sul mio VPS Hostinger. Professionale e competente, grazie ancora Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Il VPS di Hostinger è assolutamente eccezionale. Funziona sempre. È sempre veloce e stabile. Non va mai in down, non si blocca mai.

Martin K
Martin K

L'azienda sta andando bene, sono molto soddisfatto dei servizi specifici che utilizzo. Non è costosa quanto alcuni fornitori che offrono configurazioni VPS e piani tariffari di qualità.

Work smarter with Kodee

Kodee – your friendly AI assistant – is here to help you with any VPS-related questions.

The AI agent is always on and available at no extra cost, helping with all VPS management tasks. Whether you are fixing an error, updating your firewall, or managing data, the AI agent simplifies the process and saves you time by turning simple prompts into reliable server operations.
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Codex Cli Hosting

Soddisfatti o rimborsati in 30 giorni

Provalo senza rischi con la nostra garanzia di rimborso entro 30 giorni. Consulta la nostra politica di rimborso per maggiori dettagli.

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Codex Cli Hosting VPS FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Codex Cli Hosting services.

What is Codex CLI and what can I use it for on a VPS?

Codex CLI is OpenAI’s terminal-based coding agent that runs locally and interacts with your codebase using natural language. On a VPS, you can use Codex CLI to inspect repositories, generate and edit code, run commands, and automate routine development tasks in a remote server environment. This makes it useful for managing backend services, scripts, and deployment workflows directly from the command line.

Why should I run Codex CLI on a VPS instead of my local machine?

Running Codex CLI on a VPS keeps your development and automation environment online and accessible from anywhere, without relying on your personal device. It allows you to colocate the agent next to your services, databases, or CI pipelines, reducing friction when modifying or deploying code on production-like infrastructure. A VPS also isolates Codex’s actions from your personal desktop, which can be preferable for dedicated project environments or team access.

How much control and customization do I get when hosting Codex CLI on a VPS?

With a VPS you typically get full shell and root access, so you can install Codex CLI with your preferred package manager, configure environment variables, and tune shell, Git, and tool integrations as you like. You can define exactly which directories Codex can access, how sandboxing is configured, and what additional tools or MCP servers it can use. This level of control is useful if you need custom workflows, stricter security boundaries, or project-specific automation scripts.

Is a VPS powerful enough for good performance and scalability with Codex CLI?

Codex CLI offloads most of the heavy AI computation to OpenAI’s APIs, so the VPS doesn’t need extreme CPU or GPU power for the agent itself. However, choosing a VPS with sufficient CPU, RAM, and fast disk is important when Codex is running tests, builds, or other resource-intensive commands on your codebase. You can start with a modest instance and upgrade to more CPU, memory, or storage as your projects, repositories, and automated workflows grow.

Who is Codex CLI hosting on a VPS best suited for?

Hosting Codex CLI on a VPS is ideal for developers and teams who work primarily in the terminal and want an AI coding agent close to their servers and services. It suits backend engineers, DevOps practitioners, and indie developers maintaining APIs, microservices, bots, or scheduled jobs on remote infrastructure. It’s also helpful for teams who want a shared, persistent environment where an agent can assist with code changes, maintenance tasks, and operational workflows over time.

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