Satisfactory server hosting

Satisfactory hosting refers to renting a game server to play Satisfactory. Doing so lets you access server settings and modify the game for a better experience, such as installing mods, enhancing graphics, adding new features, and changing the difficulty level.

More importantly, you can play with your friends exclusively or start your own gaming community.

Hostinger’s Game Panel hosting comes with advanced security features, Kodee AI assistant to help you configure and manage your server, and excellent performance.

If you ever get tired of playing Satisfactory, our Game Panel plans support over 100 other games, including 7 Days to Die, Counter-Strike, and ARK: Survival Evolved.