Get your files delivered fast with a .zip domain

13,99/an11,99/1re année
Économisez 14 %
Pour la première année
.zip

Pourquoi choisir un nom de domaine .zip ?

Un aperçu rapide pour vous aider à choisir et enregistrer un nom de domaine .zip

What is a .zip domain?

A generic top-level domain launched in 2023 and run by Google Registry, .zip is used for tech-focused or fast-moving projects. It’s open to the public and has no country-based eligibility restrictions.

Who is a .zip domain for?

A .zip domain works well for developers, software teams, archive tools, and file-sharing services that want a clear tech-focused identity. It also suits projects built around downloads, compression, or data transfer.

Why choose a .zip domain?

A .zip domain can make your web address concise and easy to remember, helping visitors recognize your brand faster. It’s a practical choice for websites, email, and marketing as your online presence grows.

Informations de domaine pour .zip

TLD
.zip
Type de TLD
gTLD
Période d'inscription minimale
1 an
Période d'inscription maximale
3 ans
Protection de la confidentialité du nom de domaine
Gratuite
RegistrarLock
Noms de domaine internationalisés
DNSSEC
Frais ICANN
0,17 €

Pourquoi enregistrer votre nom de domaine chez Hostinger ?

Aucune connaissance technique requise
Support expert 24 h/24, 7 j/7
Protection de la confidentialité du nom de domaine gratuite
Page « Bientôt disponible » ou lien en bio gratuits
Tarifs compétitifs
Conseils

Comment choisir le nom de domaine parfait

1. Incluez le nom de votre marque

Utilisez le nom de votre marque ou des mots-clés pertinents pour améliorer la reconnaissance et la visibilité.
Les noms de domaine contenant moins de trois mots sont plus faciles à lire et à mémoriser.
Évitez les traits d'union, les chiffres, l'argot et les mots difficiles à écrire.
Choisissez une extension adaptée à votre public, qu'il soit local ou international.
Les meilleurs noms de domaine partent vite. Recherchez et enregistrez le vôtre dès aujourd'hui.Rechercher

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FAQ sur le nom de domaine .zip

.zip is a generic top-level domain, so it does not point to one country or one industry. Today it is usually used for projects, brands, or sites that want a short, file-related name.
Yes. .zip is a valid top-level domain and works like other domains in browsers, email, and search engines. It is run through an official registry, which is part of normal domain infrastructure.
Yes, if your name or brand fits it and you want a short, memorable address. Search engines treat .zip the same as other extensions for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the ending.
Choose .zip if you want a more distinctive name and the .com version is unavailable or less relevant. Choose .com if your audience expects the most common extension or you want the widest default recognition.
Anyone can register a .zip domain. It is an open extension, so there are no country or industry eligibility rules.
Yes, but only standard domain rules apply. The name must use allowed characters, stay within the length limits, and avoid reserved or blocked names set by the registry.
At Hostinger, a .zip domain costs 11,99 € for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 13,99 €/an. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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