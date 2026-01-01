Get your files delivered fast with a .zip domain
13,99€/an11,99€/1re annéePour la première année
Économisez 14 %
Pourquoi choisir un nom de domaine .zip ?
Un aperçu rapide pour vous aider à choisir et enregistrer un nom de domaine .zip
What is a .zip domain?
A generic top-level domain launched in 2023 and run by Google Registry, .zip is used for tech-focused or fast-moving projects. It’s open to the public and has no country-based eligibility restrictions.
Who is a .zip domain for?
A .zip domain works well for developers, software teams, archive tools, and file-sharing services that want a clear tech-focused identity. It also suits projects built around downloads, compression, or data transfer.
Why choose a .zip domain?
A .zip domain can make your web address concise and easy to remember, helping visitors recognize your brand faster. It’s a practical choice for websites, email, and marketing as your online presence grows.
Informations de domaine pour .zip
TLD
.zip
Type de TLD
gTLD
Période d'inscription minimale
1 an
Période d'inscription maximale
3 ans
Protection de la confidentialité du nom de domaine
Gratuite
RegistrarLock
Noms de domaine internationalisés
DNSSEC
Frais ICANN
0,17 €
Pourquoi enregistrer votre nom de domaine chez Hostinger ?
Aucune connaissance technique requise
Support expert 24 h/24, 7 j/7
Protection de la confidentialité du nom de domaine gratuite
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Tarifs compétitifs
Conseils
Comment choisir le nom de domaine parfait
1. Incluez le nom de votre marque
Utilisez le nom de votre marque ou des mots-clés pertinents pour améliorer la reconnaissance et la visibilité.
2. Optez pour la simplicité
Les noms de domaine contenant moins de trois mots sont plus faciles à lire et à mémoriser.
3. Soignez la lisibilité
Évitez les traits d'union, les chiffres, l'argot et les mots difficiles à écrire.
4. Pensez à votre public
Choisissez une extension adaptée à votre public, qu'il soit local ou international.
5. Agissez rapidement
Les meilleurs noms de domaine partent vite. Recherchez et enregistrez le vôtre dès aujourd'hui.Rechercher
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FAQ sur le nom de domaine .zip
What does a .zip domain mean?
.zip is a generic top-level domain, so it does not point to one country or one industry. Today it is usually used for projects, brands, or sites that want a short, file-related name.
Is a .zip domain trusted?
Yes. .zip is a valid top-level domain and works like other domains in browsers, email, and search engines. It is run through an official registry, which is part of normal domain infrastructure.
Is a .zip a good domain?
Yes, if your name or brand fits it and you want a short, memorable address. Search engines treat .zip the same as other extensions for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .zip domain or .com domain?
Choose .zip if you want a more distinctive name and the .com version is unavailable or less relevant. Choose .com if your audience expects the most common extension or you want the widest default recognition.
Who can register a .zip domain?
Anyone can register a .zip domain. It is an open extension, so there are no country or industry eligibility rules.
Are there restrictions on .zip domains?
Yes, but only standard domain rules apply. The name must use allowed characters, stay within the length limits, and avoid reserved or blocked names set by the registry.
How much does a .zip domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .zip domain costs 11,99 € for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 13,99 €/an. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.