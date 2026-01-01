Grow your plant based brand with a .soy domain

33,99/an24,99/1re année
Économisez 26 %
Pour la première année
.soy

Pourquoi choisir un nom de domaine .soy ?

Un aperçu rapide pour vous aider à choisir et enregistrer un nom de domaine .soy

What is a .soy domain?

.soy is a generic top-level domain with no known registration restrictions. It is often used for brands, communities, or projects that want a short, distinctive name.

Who is a .soy domain for?

A .soy domain works well for Spanish-language creators, Latino community projects, food and lifestyle brands, and personal sites that want a clear, memorable identity. It fits local, cultural, and audience-focused websites.

Why choose a .soy domain?

A .soy domain gives your brand a clear, memorable web address that is easy to share and recognize. It can support trusted site, email, and marketing use while keeping your online identity concise as you grow.

Informations de domaine pour .soy

TLD
.soy
Type de TLD
gTLD
Période d'inscription minimale
1 an
Période d'inscription maximale
3 ans
Protection de la confidentialité du nom de domaine
Gratuite
RegistrarLock
Noms de domaine internationalisés
DNSSEC
Frais ICANN
0,17 €

Pourquoi enregistrer votre nom de domaine chez Hostinger ?

Aucune connaissance technique requise
Support expert 24 h/24, 7 j/7
Protection de la confidentialité du nom de domaine gratuite
Page « Bientôt disponible » ou lien en bio gratuits
Tarifs compétitifs
Conseils

Comment choisir le nom de domaine parfait

1. Incluez le nom de votre marque

Utilisez le nom de votre marque ou des mots-clés pertinents pour améliorer la reconnaissance et la visibilité.
Les noms de domaine contenant moins de trois mots sont plus faciles à lire et à mémoriser.
Évitez les traits d'union, les chiffres, l'argot et les mots difficiles à écrire.
Choisissez une extension adaptée à votre public, qu'il soit local ou international.
Les meilleurs noms de domaine partent vite. Recherchez et enregistrez le vôtre dès aujourd'hui.Rechercher

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FAQ sur le nom de domaine .soy

A .soy domain is a Spanish-language extension. In Spanish, “soy” means “I am,” so it can suit personal brands, creators, and identity-focused sites.
Yes. A .soy domain is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on your site and security than on the ending.
Yes, if your audience understands Spanish or the name fits your brand. Search engines treat it like other domains for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Choose .soy if you want a Spanish-friendly, identity-based name that matches your message. Choose .com if you want the most familiar extension or need broader recognition for a general audience.
Anyone can register a .soy domain. There is no residency or industry requirement, so it is open to individuals and businesses.
Yes, the name must follow standard domain rules and be available to register. Reserved or already registered names cannot be used, and the registry may block invalid characters or abusive registrations.
At Hostinger, a .soy domain costs 24,99 € for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 33,99 €/an. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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