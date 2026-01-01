Showcase and sell your work with a .gallery domain

28,99/an19,99/1re année
Économisez 31 %
Pour la première année
.gallery

Pourquoi choisir un nom de domaine .gallery ?

Un aperçu rapide pour vous aider à choisir et enregistrer un nom de domaine .gallery

What is a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain is a top level domain that signals a site focused on visual work, such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. It is commonly used to present a collection or portfolio in a way that is clear and easy to recognize.

Who is a .gallery domain for?

A .gallery domain works well for artists, photographers, museums, design studios, and online exhibitions who want a clear way to showcase visual work. It fits portfolios, collections, and image-led projects

Why choose a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain helps people understand your site at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable web address. It supports consistent use across your website, email, and marketing as your business grows.

Informations de domaine pour .gallery

TLD
.gallery
Type de TLD
gTLD
Période d'inscription minimale
1 an
Période d'inscription maximale
1 an
Protection de la confidentialité du nom de domaine
Gratuite
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC

Pourquoi enregistrer votre nom de domaine chez Hostinger ?

Aucune connaissance technique requise
Support expert 24 h/24, 7 j/7
Protection de la confidentialité du nom de domaine gratuite
Page « Bientôt disponible » ou lien en bio gratuits
Tarifs compétitifs
Conseils

Comment choisir le nom de domaine parfait

1. Incluez le nom de votre marque

Utilisez le nom de votre marque ou des mots-clés pertinents pour améliorer la reconnaissance et la visibilité.
Les noms de domaine contenant moins de trois mots sont plus faciles à lire et à mémoriser.
Évitez les traits d'union, les chiffres, l'argot et les mots difficiles à écrire.
Choisissez une extension adaptée à votre public, qu'il soit local ou international.
Les meilleurs noms de domaine partent vite. Recherchez et enregistrez le vôtre dès aujourd'hui.Rechercher

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FAQ sur le nom de domaine .gallery

A .gallery domain shows that a site focuses on visual work such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. People use it today to present a collection or portfolio in a clear and descriptive way.

Yes. .gallery is a valid top level domain with an official registry. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website's content and security than on the extension itself.

Choose .gallery if you want a name that clearly matches a visual or portfolio site. Choose .com if your audience expects a familiar extension or if it is easier to get the exact name you want with that extension.

Anyone can register a .gallery domain. There is no special eligibility requirement. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.

Standard domain rules apply, such as allowed characters and length limits. Some names may be reserved by the registry, but there are no special use restrictions for most registrations.

At Hostinger, a .gallery domain costs 19,99 € for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 28,99 €/an.

Hostinger is an ICANN accredited registrar, so your domain is managed securely. Auto renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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