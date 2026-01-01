Verpassen Sie nicht die zeitlich begrenzten Angebote!
Moltbot (Clawdbot) Hosting

Run your Moltbot (Clawdbot) exactly how you want

Kostenlose automatische wöchentliche Backups Malware-Scanner KI-Assistent
4,99  € /Mon.
30 Tage Geld-zurück-Garantie
64 % Rabatt
KVM 1
13,99  €
4,99  € /Mon.
Verlängerungspreis 9,99 €/Mon. für 2 Jahre. Jederzeit kündbar.
1 vCPU-Kern
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe-Speicherplatz
4 TB Bandbreite
61 % Rabatt
KVM 2
17,99  €
6,99  € /Mon.
Verlängerungspreis 12,99 €/Mon. für 2 Jahre. Jederzeit kündbar.
2 vCPU-Kerne
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe-Speicherplatz
8 TB Bandbreite
67 % Rabatt
KVM 4
29,99  €
9,99  € /Mon.
Verlängerungspreis 24,99 €/Mon. für 2 Jahre. Jederzeit kündbar.
4 vCPU-Kerne
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe-Speicherplatz
16 TB Bandbreite
67 % Rabatt
KVM 8
59,99  €
19,99  € /Mon.
Verlängerungspreis 49,99 €/Mon. für 2 Jahre. Jederzeit kündbar.
8 vCPU-Kerne
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe-Speicherplatz
32 TB Bandbreite
Jeder Plan hat alles, was Sie brauchen und mehr

AMD EPYC-Prozessoren
NVMe-SSD-Speicher
Rechenzentren weltweit
Kostenlose wöchentliche Backups
Firewall-Verwaltung
1 Gbit/s Netzwerkgeschwindigkeit
Öffentliche API
KI-Assistent mit MCP-Unterstützung
Kostenlose .cloud-Domain für 1 Jahr
Alle Pläne werden im Voraus bezahlt. Die monatliche Rate entspricht dem Gesamtpreis des Plans geteilt durch die Anzahl der Monate in Ihrem Plan.

Reliable infrastructure for your AI assistant

Moltbot (Clawdbot) is an AI-powered assistant designed to go beyond simple conversations. It helps automate tasks, respond to users intelligently, and manage interactions across the platforms you already use — from messaging apps to community channels. With persistent context and real task execution, it’s built to support everything from automation workflows to smarter engagement at scale.

Hosting Moltbot (Clawdbot) on a VPS ensures it stays online 24/7, ready to respond and act whenever needed. As your usage grows, you can easily scale resources while keeping full control over the environment. This results in stable performance, faster responses, and consistent behavior — even under heavier workloads.
Clawdbot Hosting

Everything you need for your Moltbot (Clawdbot) Hosting

Run Moltbot (Clawdbot) VPS hosting for always-on, high-performance automation Host your Clawdbot assistant on VPS infrastructure to keep message routing, skills, and background tasks online 24/7, with dedicated compute, scalable resources, and full control over networking, security, and integrations across WhatsApp, Telegram, Discord, and more.

Advanced security

Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.

Clawdbot Hosting

Top-notch performance

Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.

Clawdbot Hosting

Full control with a way out

Configure your Moltbot (Clawdbot) Hosting with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.

Clawdbot Hosting

Local development. Global reach

Boost loading speed by choosing a server location that is as close as possible to your audience. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.

Image

Clawdbot Hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

Ich bin unglaublich zufrieden mit Hostingers VPS Hosting! Die Uptime ist durchweg erstklassig und meine Website läuft reibungslos. Wann immer ich Hilfe brauchte, half mir das technische Support-Team schnell, kompetent und war wirklich hilfsbereit.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Mit Hostinger läuft alles reibungslos und super, dank des KI-Chatbots und des persönlichen Chats, falls die KI Ihre Frage nicht beantworten kann. Oh, und ihr VPS ist einfach der Hammer, keine Aussetzer. Vielen Dank an das Entwicklerteam und alle anderen Beteiligten. Weiter so 🚀

Noel
Noel

Endlich ein VPS Hosting-Anbieter, der alles richtig macht! Günstige Preise. Ausgezeichnetes Portal, das die Zeit seiner Nutzer respektiert. Nahtlose Backups. Guter Support. Zuverlässig. Macht einen absolut soliden Eindruck.

Omkar
Omkar

Nachdem ich den Zugriff auf meine selbst gehostete n8n-Instanz verloren hatte, habe ich mich an den Hostinger-Support gewandt und war mehr als beeindruckt. Kodee und Mohammad vom Support-Team waren unglaublich geduldig und sorgfältig.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Vielen Dank an Carla für die Hilfe bei diesem N8N Upgrade auf meinem Hostinger VPS. Professionell und sachkundig, vielen Dank nochmals Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS ist absolut hervorragend. Er funktioniert einfach immer. Er ist immer schnell und stabil. Nie ausgefallen, nie abgestürzt.

Martin K
Martin K

Das Unternehmen leistet gute Arbeit, ich bin sehr zufrieden mit den einzelnen Diensten, die ich bei ihnen in Anspruch nehme. Nicht so teuer wie einige andere Anbieter und mit wirklich großartigen VPS-Konfigurationen und Preisplänen.

Work smarter with Kodee

Kodee – your friendly AI assistant – is here to help you with any VPS-related questions.

The AI agent is always on and available at no extra cost, helping with all VPS management tasks. Whether you are fixing an error, updating your firewall, or managing data, the AI agent simplifies the process and saves you time by turning simple prompts into reliable server operations.
Clawdbot Hosting

Moltbot (Clawdbot) Hosting VPS FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Clawdbot Hosting services.

What is Clawdbot and what can I use it for on a VPS?

Why should I run Clawdbot on a VPS instead of just on my local machine?

How much control and customization do I have when hosting Clawdbot on a VPS?

What performance or scalability benefits does a VPS offer for Clawdbot?

Who is Clawdbot VPS hosting best suited for?

Ihre Privatsphäre ist uns wichtig

