Moltbot (Clawdbot) Hosting

Run your Moltbot (Clawdbot) exactly how you want

Backups semanales automáticos y gratis Escáner de malware Asistente con IA
4,99  € /mes
Garantía de reembolso de 30 días
clawdbot hosting

-64%
KVM 1
13,99  €
4,99  € /mes
Oferta por tiempo limitado
Se renueva a 9,99 €/mes durante 2 años. Cancela cuando quieras.
1 núcleo de vCPU
4 GB de RAM
50 GB de espacio en disco NVMe
4 TB de ancho de banda
Más vendido
-61%
KVM 2
17,99  €
6,99  € /mes
Oferta por tiempo limitado
Se renueva a 12,99 €/mes durante 2 años. Cancela cuando quieras.
2 núcleos de vCPU
8 GB de RAM
100 GB de espacio en disco NVMe
8 TB de ancho de banda
-67%
KVM 4
29,99  €
9,99  € /mes
Oferta por tiempo limitado
Se renueva a 24,99 €/mes durante 2 años. Cancela cuando quieras.
4 núcleos de vCPU
16 GB de RAM
200 GB de espacio en disco NVMe
16 TB de ancho de banda
-67%
KVM 8
59,99  €
19,99  € /mes
Oferta por tiempo limitado
Se renueva a 49,99 €/mes durante 2 años. Cancela cuando quieras.
8 núcleos de vCPU
32 GB de RAM
400 GB de espacio en disco NVMe
32 TB de ancho de banda
Cada plan tiene todo lo que necesitas y más

Procesadores AMD EPYC
Almacenamiento SSD NVMe
Centros de datos en todo el mundo
Copias de seguridad semanales gratuitas
Gestión de firewalls
Velocidad de red de 1 Gbps
API pública
Asistente de IA impulsado por MCP
Dominio .cloud gratis durante 1 año
Todos los planes se pagan por adelantado. La tarifa mensual refleja el precio total del plan dividido entre la cantidad de meses que lo componen.

Reliable infrastructure for your AI assistant

Moltbot (Clawdbot) is an AI-powered assistant designed to go beyond simple conversations. It helps automate tasks, respond to users intelligently, and manage interactions across the platforms you already use — from messaging apps to community channels. With persistent context and real task execution, it’s built to support everything from automation workflows to smarter engagement at scale.

Hosting Moltbot (Clawdbot) on a VPS ensures it stays online 24/7, ready to respond and act whenever needed. As your usage grows, you can easily scale resources while keeping full control over the environment. This results in stable performance, faster responses, and consistent behavior — even under heavier workloads.
Clawdbot Hosting

Everything you need for your Moltbot (Clawdbot) Hosting

Run Moltbot (Clawdbot) VPS hosting for always-on, high-performance automation Host your Clawdbot assistant on VPS infrastructure to keep message routing, skills, and background tasks online 24/7, with dedicated compute, scalable resources, and full control over networking, security, and integrations across WhatsApp, Telegram, Discord, and more.

Advanced security

Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.

Clawdbot Hosting

Top-notch performance

Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.

Clawdbot Hosting

Full control with a way out

Configure your Moltbot (Clawdbot) Hosting with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.

Clawdbot Hosting

Ubicación de servidor recomendada:

Comprobando...

Local development. Global reach

Boost loading speed by choosing a server location that is as close as possible to your audience. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.

Image

Clawdbot Hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

¡Estoy contentísimo con el hosting VPS de Hostinger! Su tiempo de actividad es excelente y mi web siempre funciona de maravilla. Además, cuando necesito ayuda, el equipo de soporte responde al momento, con profesionalidad y con soluciones claras.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Todo va perfecto con Hostinger, el chatbot con IA y el soporte humano se complementan de lujo. El VPS es increíble, siempre estable. Gracias al equipo de desarrollo y a todos los que lo hacen posible. ¡Sigan así! 🚀

Noel
Noel

¡Por fin un proveedor de hosting VPS que lo hace bien! Tiene buenos precios, un panel de control excelente que respeta el tiempo de los usuarios, backups impecables, un buen soporte y es totalmente fiable.

Omkar
Omkar

Contacté con el soporte de Hostinger tras perder el acceso a mi instancia n8n autoalojada y quedé muy impresionado. Kodee y Mohammad, del equipo de soporte, fueron increíblemente pacientes y minuciosos.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Muchas gracias a Carla por ayudarme con la actualización de N8N en mi VPS de Hostinger. Fue muy profesional y se nota que sabe mucho. Gracias de nuevo, Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

El VPS de Hostinger es increíble. Siempre funciona, es rápido y estable. Nunca se cae ni falla.

Martin K
Martin K

La empresa funciona de maravilla, estoy muy satisfecho con los servicios que me brindan. No es tan caro como otros y sus planes de precios y configuraciones de VPS son geniales.

Work smarter with Kodee

Kodee – your friendly AI assistant – is here to help you with any VPS-related questions.

The AI agent is always on and available at no extra cost, helping with all VPS management tasks. Whether you are fixing an error, updating your firewall, or managing data, the AI agent simplifies the process and saves you time by turning simple prompts into reliable server operations.
Clawdbot Hosting

Garantía de reembolso de 30 días

Pruébalo sin riesgos con nuestra garantía de reembolso de 30 días. Puedes consultar nuestra Política de reembolsos para más detalles.

Moltbot (Clawdbot) Hosting VPS FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Clawdbot Hosting services.

What is Clawdbot and what can I use it for on a VPS?

Why should I run Clawdbot on a VPS instead of just on my local machine?

How much control and customization do I have when hosting Clawdbot on a VPS?

What performance or scalability benefits does a VPS offer for Clawdbot?

Who is Clawdbot VPS hosting best suited for?

