Reliable infrastructure for your AI assistant

Moltbot (Clawdbot) is an AI-powered assistant designed to go beyond simple conversations. It helps automate tasks, respond to users intelligently, and manage interactions across the platforms you already use — from messaging apps to community channels. With persistent context and real task execution, it’s built to support everything from automation workflows to smarter engagement at scale.Hosting Moltbot (Clawdbot) on a VPS ensures it stays online 24/7, ready to respond and act whenever needed. As your usage grows, you can easily scale resources while keeping full control over the environment. This results in stable performance, faster responses, and consistent behavior — even under heavier workloads.