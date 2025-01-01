First, secure one of our VPS hosting plans and install cPanel in one click. After gaining access to your hosting account, you can deploy web applications, set up domains, create email accounts, and more.

Explore our cPanel tutorial to find out how to use cPanel’s File Manager, configure security settings, monitor resources, and perform other administrative tasks to manage your projects effectively.

As for the cPanel license, refer to our tutorial on how to purchase a control panel license for your VPS. Note that if you purchase a higher-tier license, you will get a reseller-ready cPanel VPS hosting solution. This means you will be able to resell cPanel accounts for end-users.