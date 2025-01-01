MediaWiki VPS hosting

Generally speaking, VPS hosting comes with more flexibility, customization options, and better security than traditional hosting.

As a VPS hosting provider, we offer full root access to your virtual private server, enabling you to manage your wikis as you see fit. For better security, we provide a dedicated IP address, a malware scanner, and a built-in firewall.

In contrast, you will have to share server resources with other website owners when using traditional MediaWiki web hosting. This makes it less customizable and secure.