Immich Hosting VPS FAQs Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Immich Hosting services.

What is Immich and what can I use it for? Immich is a self-hosted photo and video management application designed to automatically back up, organize, and share media from your devices. It offers features like facial recognition, albums, search, and timeline views similar to major cloud photo services, but with your data stored on infrastructure you control.

Why should I host Immich on a VPS instead of on my local machine? Running Immich on a VPS keeps your photo library accessible from anywhere without relying on your home internet connection or hardware. A VPS also provides more consistent uptime, better network performance, and the ability to scale resources as your storage and user count grow.

How much control and customization do I get when running Immich on a VPS? With a VPS you typically get root access, so you can deploy Immich using Docker or docker-compose, adjust environment variables, and tune database and storage settings. You can choose your OS, configure backup routines, attach external storage, and integrate Immich with other self-hosted services as needed.

Is a VPS reliable and powerful enough for Immich’s performance and scaling needs? A VPS can provide dedicated CPU, RAM, and fast SSD storage, which are important for tasks like AI-based facial recognition, indexing, and large media uploads. As your library expands, you can upgrade CPU, memory, and disk space to maintain responsive browsing and search, and you can configure off-server backups to improve reliability.