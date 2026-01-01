Deluge is a feature-rich, lightweight BitTorrent client built on the powerful libtorrent library. Designed with flexibility and performance in mind, it provides all essential torrent client features through a clean web interface while maintaining low resource usage. With support for plugins, remote management, and integration with automation tools, Deluge has become a popular choice for both casual torrent users and advanced media automation enthusiasts running 24/7 download servers.

Common Use Cases

Home users deploy Deluge as a reliable torrent client for downloading Linux distributions, open-source software, and legal torrent content through a web interface accessible from any device. Media automation enthusiasts integrate it with Sonarr, Radarr, and Lidarr for automated content downloading with proper categorization and organization. Seedbox operators utilize it for high-performance torrent seeding with ratio tracking and bandwidth management. Remote server administrators leverage its thin client architecture to manage torrents on headless servers without direct access to the web UI.

Key Features

Web-based user interface accessible from any browser

Protocol encryption for privacy and ISP throttling bypass

DHT (Distributed Hash Table) support for trackerless torrents

Local Peer Discovery (LSD) and Peer Exchange (PEX)

UPnP and NAT-PMP for automatic port forwarding

Proxy support (HTTP, SOCKS4, SOCKS5) for anonymous torrenting

Global and per-torrent speed limits

Scheduling for automated speed limit changes

Plugin system for extended functionality

Label system for torrent organization

RSS feed support for automated downloads

Web seed support for faster downloads

Integration with Sonarr, Radarr, Lidarr, and other automation tools

Thin client support for remote management

Cross-platform compatibility

