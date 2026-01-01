Deluge

Deluge

Cliente BitTorrent liviano con interfaz web y soporte para plugins

Acerca de Deluge

Deluge is a feature-rich, lightweight BitTorrent client built on the powerful libtorrent library. Designed with flexibility and performance in mind, it provides all essential torrent client features through a clean web interface while maintaining low resource usage. With support for plugins, remote management, and integration with automation tools, Deluge has become a popular choice for both casual torrent users and advanced media automation enthusiasts running 24/7 download servers.

Common Use Cases

Home users deploy Deluge as a reliable torrent client for downloading Linux distributions, open-source software, and legal torrent content through a web interface accessible from any device. Media automation enthusiasts integrate it with Sonarr, Radarr, and Lidarr for automated content downloading with proper categorization and organization. Seedbox operators utilize it for high-performance torrent seeding with ratio tracking and bandwidth management. Remote server administrators leverage its thin client architecture to manage torrents on headless servers without direct access to the web UI.

Key Features

  • Web-based user interface accessible from any browser
  • Protocol encryption for privacy and ISP throttling bypass
  • DHT (Distributed Hash Table) support for trackerless torrents
  • Local Peer Discovery (LSD) and Peer Exchange (PEX)
  • UPnP and NAT-PMP for automatic port forwarding
  • Proxy support (HTTP, SOCKS4, SOCKS5) for anonymous torrenting
  • Global and per-torrent speed limits
  • Scheduling for automated speed limit changes
  • Plugin system for extended functionality
  • Label system for torrent organization
  • RSS feed support for automated downloads
  • Web seed support for faster downloads
  • Integration with Sonarr, Radarr, Lidarr, and other automation tools
  • Thin client support for remote management
  • Cross-platform compatibility

Why deploy Deluge on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Deluge on Hostinger VPS provides dedicated bandwidth for continuous torrenting without impacting your home internet connection or data caps. The VPS environment ensures 24/7 availability for seeding and downloading, maintaining healthy torrent ratios on private trackers even when your home computer is offline. You benefit from enterprise-grade network speeds with no ISP throttling for faster downloads and uploads, unlimited bandwidth for managing large files and long-term seeding, and dedicated resources preventing torrent activity from affecting other applications. Hostinger's reliable uptime ensures torrents never stop mid-download due to power outages or network issues at home. The isolated environment provides better privacy with static IP addresses not linked to your home address, while persistent storage protects your torrent queue and ratio statistics. Professional-grade infrastructure offers superior upload speeds for maintaining seeding requirements on private torrent communities.

