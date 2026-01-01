Show the world your best work with a .photo domain
31,99€/gadā22,99€/1. gadsPirmajam gadam
Ietaupi 28%
Par .photo domēnu
Īss pārskats, kas tev palīdzēs izvēlēties un reģistrēt .photo domēnu
What is a .photo domain?
.photo is a generic top-level domain for photography-related sites. It has no special registration restrictions, so individuals, studios, and businesses can use it for portfolios, galleries, or visual brands.
Who is a .photo domain for?
A .photo domain works well for photographers, studios, visual artists, and portfolio sites that want a clear, memorable web address for showcasing images and services. It suits both personal work and growing creative businesses.
Why choose a .photo domain?
A .photo domain helps visitors understand your website at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable identity. It supports trustworthy website, email, and marketing use, while staying flexible as your business grows.
Informācija par .photo domēnu
Augstākā līmeņa domēns (TLD)
.photo
Augstākā līmeņa domēna (TLD) tips
gTLD
Minimālais reģistrācijas periods
1 gads
Maksimālais reģistrācijas periods
3 gadi
Domēna privātuma aizsardzība
Bezmaksas
Pārnešanas bloķēšana
IDN domēni
DNSSEC
ICANN maksa
0,17 €
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Bezmaksas domēna privātuma aizsardzība
Bezmaksas "Drīzumā" lapa vai soc. tīklu saišu lapa
Konkurētspējīgas cenas
Padomi
Kā iegūt vislabāko domēna vārdu
1. Iekļauj zīmola nosaukumu
Izmanto savu zīmola nosaukumu vai atslēgvārdus, lai uzlabotu atpazīstamību un redzamību meklēšanas rezultātos.
2. Labāk īss
Domēna vārdus, kas sastāv no trim vārdiem, ir vieglāk lasīt un atcerēties.
3. Mazāk ir vairāk
Izvairies no defisēm, cipariem, slenga un grūti uzrakstāmiem vārdiem.
4. Padomā par savu auditoriju
Izvēlies paplašinājumu, kas ir piemērots tavai mērķauditorijai.
5. Rīkojies ātri
Izpēti citus domēna paplašinājumus
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Latvijas klienti to sagaida
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Parādi klientiem, ka tu veic biznesu ar .icu.
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.photo domēna BUJ
What does a .photo domain mean?
A .photo domain signals a site about photography or photos. It’s commonly used by photographers, studios, portfolios, and image-focused brands, and it was created to make those sites easy to recognize.
Is a .photo domain trusted?
Yes. .photo is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other standard domain extensions.
Is a .photo a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about photography, visual work, or photo sharing. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .photo domain or .com domain?
Choose .photo if you want a clear, niche name that matches your content and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want a broader, general-purpose domain.
Who can register a .photo domain?
Anyone can register a .photo domain. There are no special industry, location, or membership requirements to qualify.
Are there restrictions on .photo domains?
Yes. The name must follow standard domain rules, and reserved or premium names may not be available. Some registrations may also need to meet registry policies.
How much does a .photo domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .photo domain costs 22,99 € for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 31,99 € gadā. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.