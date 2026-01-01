Show the world your best work with a .photo domain

31,99/gadā22,99/1. gads
Ietaupi 28%
Pirmajam gadam
.photo

Par .photo domēnu

Īss pārskats, kas tev palīdzēs izvēlēties un reģistrēt .photo domēnu

What is a .photo domain?

.photo is a generic top-level domain for photography-related sites. It has no special registration restrictions, so individuals, studios, and businesses can use it for portfolios, galleries, or visual brands.

Who is a .photo domain for?

A .photo domain works well for photographers, studios, visual artists, and portfolio sites that want a clear, memorable web address for showcasing images and services. It suits both personal work and growing creative businesses.

Why choose a .photo domain?

A .photo domain helps visitors understand your website at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable identity. It supports trustworthy website, email, and marketing use, while staying flexible as your business grows.

Informācija par .photo domēnu

Augstākā līmeņa domēns (TLD)
.photo
Augstākā līmeņa domēna (TLD) tips
gTLD
Minimālais reģistrācijas periods
1 gads
Maksimālais reģistrācijas periods
3 gadi
Domēna privātuma aizsardzība
Bezmaksas
Pārnešanas bloķēšana
IDN domēni
DNSSEC
ICANN maksa
0,17 €

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Konkurētspējīgas cenas
Padomi

Kā iegūt vislabāko domēna vārdu

1. Iekļauj zīmola nosaukumu

Izmanto savu zīmola nosaukumu vai atslēgvārdus, lai uzlabotu atpazīstamību un redzamību meklēšanas rezultātos.
Domēna vārdus, kas sastāv no trim vārdiem, ir vieglāk lasīt un atcerēties.
Izvairies no defisēm, cipariem, slenga un grūti uzrakstāmiem vārdiem.
Izvēlies paplašinājumu, kas ir piemērots tavai mērķauditorijai.
Lieliskus domēnus izķer ātri — meklē un iegūsti savu jau šodien.Sākt meklēt

Izpēti citus domēna paplašinājumus

.lv

Latvijas klienti to sagaida

14,99 €14,99/1. gadsApskatīt pieejamību

.com

Pasaulē iecienītākais domēns

16,99 €2,99/1. gadsApskatīt pieejamību

.shop

Pārvērtiet pārlūkus par pircējiem

32,99 €0,99/1. gadsApskatīt pieejamību

.io

Domēns, ko vēlas katrs jaunuzņēmums

65,99 €27,99/1. gadsApskatīt pieejamību

.icu

Parādi klientiem, ka tu veic biznesu ar .icu.

14,99 €1,99/1. gadsApskatīt pieejamību

.xyz

Svaigs. Moderns. Bezgalīgi pielāgojams.

18,99 €1,99/1. gadsApskatīt pieejamību

.pro

Parādi pasaulei, ko tu dari vislabāk

29,99 €2,99/1. gadsApskatīt pieejamību

.cloud

Kur darbojas mūsdienu uzņēmumi

24,99 €1,99/1. gadsApskatīt pieejamību

.photo domēna BUJ

A .photo domain signals a site about photography or photos. It’s commonly used by photographers, studios, portfolios, and image-focused brands, and it was created to make those sites easy to recognize.
Yes. .photo is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other standard domain extensions.
Yes, if your site is about photography, visual work, or photo sharing. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Choose .photo if you want a clear, niche name that matches your content and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want a broader, general-purpose domain.
Anyone can register a .photo domain. There are no special industry, location, or membership requirements to qualify.
Yes. The name must follow standard domain rules, and reserved or premium names may not be available. Some registrations may also need to meet registry policies.
At Hostinger, a .photo domain costs 22,99 € for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 31,99 € gadā. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

Mums rūp tavs privātums

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