Earn up to 450 USD for your first referral. They’ll enjoy 20% off too!

Love our services? You and your friends can earn rewards when you share our services with them.
Refer a friend

Here’s how it works

01

Refer a friend

Choose a plan that’ll work best for them or simply send them a referral link.
02

Earn your reward

Get rewarded when they buy a plan and use the services for 45+ days.
03

Get your payout

Your earnings are sent to you via PayPal, wire transfer, or Hostinger balance.
$3M+
Paid out
75K+
Active members
315K+
Successful referrals
$3M+
Paid out
75K+
Active members
315K+
Successful referrals
1 klikšķa OpenClaw

What products to refer

1 klikšķa OpenClaw

Palaid savu personīgo AI asistentu 60 sekundēs. Tas parūpēsies par taviem ikdienas uzdevumiem visu diennakti — pat tad, kad tu guli.
Secure. Speedy. The way a website should be. That’s the promise of all our web hosting services.
More power and control with VPS hosting. Free automatic weekly backups included.
Perfect for agencies and freelancers who need more power, resources, and isolated environments.
Bring your vision to life. Build and launch web apps in minutes – without writing any code.
Build a brand with a professional business email. Unleash the business potential.
Create a site or online store in 3 steps. Add a site description, let AI build it, then add the finishing touches.
Apraksti savu kampaņas ideju un ļauj MI dažās sekundēs ģenerēt sūtīšanai gatavu e-pastu – nav nepieciešamas īpašas zināšanas.
Refer now
Like what you’ve built with Hostinger? Help others get started.
Refer now

So many easy ways to refer

Send a custom link

Customize your link and share it with friends anywhere.

Invite via email

Choose a plan that’s best for them and send it via email.

Refer a client and get access

PRO
Get access to your clients account when you refer a plan.
So many easy ways to refer

Get paid your way

PayPal or wire transfer

Get money sent to you automatically via PayPal (usually same day) or wire transfer.

Hostinger balance

Keep the money in your Hostinger balance to buy, renew, or upgrade your own subscriptions.

Why Hostinger?

Launch your idea online with fast, reliable web hosting services, intuitive tools and 24/7 support.

Read more

Referral program FAQs

Hostinger’s referral program doesn’t have any limits on the number of people you can refer.

Feel free to promote Hostinger and share your link with as many referrals as you like.

Since the number of referrals is unlimited, so are your earnings. You’ll receive 20% of the purchase price of each eligible sale, but it’s up to you how many sales you can make.

At Hostinger, we offer a 30-day money-back guarantee on our hosting services. That means new users have up to 30 days after the purchase to request a full refund.

Then, an additional 15 days are required for accounting and administrative purposes.

You can choose either PayPal or a wire transfer on your referral dashboard.

PayPal sends money daily to users who have collected US$ 50. However, due to automation rules, you might receive your money the next day.

To get a wire transfer, you will need to collect US$ 200. Then, you will be required to wait until the last Thursday of the month, as this is when all wire transfers are paid. If you become eligible for a reward after that day, your reward will be processed next month.

Depending on your bank’s policies, the wire transfer may charge extra fees and exchange rate differences. You may receive less reward amount because of this. To avoid these charges, consider using PayPal.

Jūs varat nopelnīt komisijas maksu par jebkura mitināšanas, VPS, 1-Click OpenClaw, e-pasta, e-pasta mārketinga vai Hostinger AI Builder plāna ieteikšanu. Ar domēnu saistītie pakalpojumi netiek uzskatīti par piemērotiem.

Under the Referrals page on hPanel, you’ll find the Your rewards section. Here you can track your referrals and see both paid and pending commissions.

Participation in our program is free. We will not ask for any payments from you to make referrals.

However, since participation requires a valid PayPal account, you may be charged for using it. For example, PayPal may request a refundable test payment to check whether your chosen payment method is valid.

Alternatively, if you choose to get your money via a wire transfer, there might be some bank fees.

Note that Hostinger is not responsible for any payments related to PayPal or your bank.

Help others get started on their online success – for less

You’ll get up to 450 USD. They’ll enjoy 20% off.

Refer a friend

Mums rūp tavs privātums

Šajā vietnē tiek izmantotas sīkdatnes, kas nepieciešamas, lai vietne pienācīgi darbotos un lai iegūtu datus par to, kā tu izmanto šo vietni, kā arī mārketinga vajadzībām. Sniedzot piekrišanu, tu piekrīti, ka tavā ierīcē tiek saglabātas sīkdatnes reklāmu mērķēšanai, personalizācijai un analīzei, kā aprakstīts mūsu sīkdatņu politikā.