Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.
Anthropic
OpenAI
DeepSeek
xAI
Mistral
Mēness šāviens
MiniMax
StepFun
Z Ai
Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router
Mainīt modeļus bez atkārtotas pieslēgšanas
Use one shared credit balance
Keep agents running with fallback
Apskatiet, ko jūsu steks spēj paveikt ar Hostinger AI maršrutētāju
Route every request to the best available mode
Saglabājiet savu SDK. Mainiet vienu URL.
Modeļa lietojuma izsekošana pakalpojumā hPanel
One-click setup for AI apps
Izmantojiet visus galvenos modeļus, vienu līdzsvaru
Piekļūstiet ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini un citiem pakalpojumiem bez atsevišķiem kontiem vai rēķiniem.
Mainīt modeļus, nepieskaroties kodam
OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.
Pay only for what you use
Kredīti tiek aprēķināti par katru pieprasījumu, tāpēc jums nekad nav noteiktas fiksētas ikmēneša izmaksas.
Iegūstiet AI maršrutētājuStarting at $5.99 • 5 credits
Cut costs with prompt caching
Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.
Connect to your AI apps instantly
Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.
Track spend as you go
See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.