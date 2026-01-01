Hostinger AI router

Access top AI models with one API key

Use Hostinger AI Router to connect your apps and AI agents to leading LLMs, with built-in fallback, credit-based billing, and no separate provider accounts.
SāktSee AI models
Uzticas celtnieki visā pasaulē.
10K+
Users worldwide
Darbojas ar OpenAI, Anthropic, LangChain un citiem.
4+
Compatible clients
Access more than 20 leading AI models.
20+
Mākslīgā intelekta modeļi
Izlaidiet vairāku API atslēgu pārvaldību. Izmantojiet vienu katram modelim.
1
API key for all models

Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.

Anthropic

6 modeļi, tostarp Claude Opus 4.8

OpenAI

10 models including GPT 5.6 Terra

DeepSeek

4 models including DeepSeek V4 Pro

xAI

2 modeļi, ieskaitot Grok 4.3

Mistral

2 models including Mistral Large 3

Mēness šāviens

2 modeļi, tostarp Kimi K2.6

MiniMax

MiniMax M2.5

StepFun

Step 3.5 Flash

Z Ai

GLM 5.2

Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router

Mainīt modeļus bez atkārtotas pieslēgšanas

Connect your agent once, then use supported models from providers like Claude, OpenAI, DeepSeek, and xAI without new API keys or separate endpoints.

Use one shared credit balance

Run supported models from one Hostinger credit balance. No separate provider accounts, invoices, or billing setup to manage.

Keep agents running with fallback

If a model is unavailable, Hostinger AI Router can automatically switch to another supported model, helping your agent stay responsive.

Apskatiet, ko jūsu steks spēj paveikt ar Hostinger AI maršrutētāju

Route every request to the best available mode

Use one API key and one integration to access models from Anthropic, OpenAI, DeepSeek, xAI, Mistral, and more. Choose a model for each request, or automatically switch to another when one is unavailable.
Route every request to the best available mode

Saglabājiet savu SDK. Mainiet vienu URL.

Already using OpenAI or Anthropic? Swap in one base URL and keep your existing code, SDK, and setup. Hostinger AI Router supports both API formats, plus LangChain, LlamaIndex, and other compatible clients.
Saglabājiet savu SDK. Mainiet vienu URL.

Modeļa lietojuma izsekošana pakalpojumā hPanel

Skatiet lietojumu pēc modeļa, pārvaldiet savu koplietoto kredīta atlikumu un papildiniet kontu vienuviet. Nav nepieciešami atsevišķi pakalpojumu sniedzēju informācijas paneļi.
Modeļa lietojuma izsekošana pakalpojumā hPanel

One-click setup for AI apps

Instalējiet OpenClaw vai Hermes Agent ar vienu klikšķi un automātiski izveidojiet savienojumu ar Hostinger AI Router. Nav jāielīmē API atslēgas, nav jārediģē konfigurācijas faili. Izvēlieties sava aģenta izmantoto modeli no hPanel.
One-click setup for AI apps

  • Izmantojiet visus galvenos modeļus, vienu līdzsvaru

    Piekļūstiet ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini un citiem pakalpojumiem bez atsevišķiem kontiem vai rēķiniem.

  • Mainīt modeļus, nepieskaroties kodam

    OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.

  • Pay only for what you use

    Kredīti tiek aprēķināti par katru pieprasījumu, tāpēc jums nekad nav noteiktas fiksētas ikmēneša izmaksas.

Iegūstiet AI maršrutētāju

Starting at $5.99 • 5 credits

  • Cut costs with prompt caching

    Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.

  • Connect to your AI apps instantly

    Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.

  • Track spend as you go

    See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.

Get started

Hostinger AI Router FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Hostinger AI router.

What is Hostinger AI Router?

Hostinger AI Router ir drošs galapunkts un informācijas panelis katram AI modelim. Tā vietā, lai atvērtu kontus pie katra pakalpojumu sniedzēja, jūs saņemat API atslēgu, kas sasniedz dažādus vadošos modeļus — visu pārvaldot tieši šeit, hPanel.

Which AI models can I use?

Visi galvenie: OpenAI (GPT), Anthropic (Claude), Google (Gemini), Meta (Llama), Mistral un citi, kā arī atvērtā pirmkoda modeļi teksta, attēlu, audio un iegulto failu formātā. Varat pārslēgt vai salīdzināt modeļus ar vienas parametra maiņu un bez pieķeršanās pie pārdevēja, un jauni modeļi kļūst pieejami brīdī, kad tie tiek piegādāti.

How does billing and pricing work?

You pay with credits on a usage basis, charged per token, with no separate per-provider invoices. Your dashboard shows exactly what you're spending by model, key, and time period. You can also set spend limits and budget alerts, so costs never surprise you.

How do I keep costs, content, and data under control?

Varat izveidot savus aizsargbarjeras — ievades un izvades filtrus, katras atslēgas tēriņu ierobežojumus un ātruma ierobežojumus. Kešatmiņa samazina atkārtotu pieprasījumu izmaksas un latentumu. Datu pusē jūsu uzvednes un atbildes netiek izmantotas modeļu apmācībai.

Vai es to varu izmantot savās lietotnēs un ārpus Hostinger?

Yes. Your key works anywhere — in your sites, scripts, or production apps, on or off Hostinger. The same gateway already powers Hostinger AI products like OpenClaw and the Hermes agent, and you get your own credits and API to build whatever you need.

Mums rūp tavs privātums

Šajā vietnē tiek izmantotas sīkdatnes, kas nepieciešamas, lai vietne pienācīgi darbotos un lai iegūtu datus par to, kā tu izmanto šo vietni, kā arī mārketinga vajadzībām. Sniedzot piekrišanu, tu piekrīti, ka tavā ierīcē tiek saglabātas sīkdatnes reklāmu mērķēšanai, personalizācijai un analīzei, kā aprakstīts mūsu sīkdatņu politikā.