Showcase and sell your work with a .gallery domain

28,99/gadā19,99/1. gads
Ietaupi 31%
Pirmajam gadam
.gallery

Par .gallery domēnu

Īss pārskats, kas tev palīdzēs izvēlēties un reģistrēt .gallery domēnu

What is a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain is a top level domain that signals a site focused on visual work, such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. It is commonly used to present a collection or portfolio in a way that is clear and easy to recognize.

Who is a .gallery domain for?

A .gallery domain works well for artists, photographers, museums, design studios, and online exhibitions who want a clear way to showcase visual work. It fits portfolios, collections, and image-led projects

Why choose a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain helps people understand your site at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable web address. It supports consistent use across your website, email, and marketing as your business grows.

Informācija par .gallery domēnu

Augstākā līmeņa domēns (TLD)
.gallery
Augstākā līmeņa domēna (TLD) tips
gTLD
Minimālais reģistrācijas periods
1 gads
Maksimālais reģistrācijas periods
1 gads
Domēna privātuma aizsardzība
Bezmaksas
Pārnešanas bloķēšana
DNSSEC

Kāpēc reģistrēt savu domēnu pie Hostinger?

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Konkurētspējīgas cenas
Padomi

Kā iegūt vislabāko domēna vārdu

1. Iekļauj zīmola nosaukumu

Izmanto savu zīmola nosaukumu vai atslēgvārdus, lai uzlabotu atpazīstamību un redzamību meklēšanas rezultātos.
Domēna vārdus, kas sastāv no trim vārdiem, ir vieglāk lasīt un atcerēties.
Izvairies no defisēm, cipariem, slenga un grūti uzrakstāmiem vārdiem.
Izvēlies paplašinājumu, kas ir piemērots tavai mērķauditorijai.
Lieliskus domēnus izķer ātri — meklē un iegūsti savu jau šodien.Sākt meklēt

Izpēti citus domēna paplašinājumus

.lv

Latvijas klienti to sagaida

14,99 €14,99/1. gadsApskatīt pieejamību

.com

Pasaulē iecienītākais domēns

16,99 €2,99/1. gadsApskatīt pieejamību

.shop

Pārvērtiet pārlūkus par pircējiem

32,99 €0,99/1. gadsApskatīt pieejamību

.io

Domēns, ko vēlas katrs jaunuzņēmums

65,99 €27,99/1. gadsApskatīt pieejamību

.icu

Parādi klientiem, ka tu veic biznesu ar .icu.

14,99 €1,99/1. gadsApskatīt pieejamību

.xyz

Svaigs. Moderns. Bezgalīgi pielāgojams.

18,99 €1,99/1. gadsApskatīt pieejamību

.pro

Parādi pasaulei, ko tu dari vislabāk

29,99 €2,99/1. gadsApskatīt pieejamību

.cloud

Kur darbojas mūsdienu uzņēmumi

24,99 €1,99/1. gadsApskatīt pieejamību

.gallery domēna BUJ

A .gallery domain shows that a site focuses on visual work such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. People use it today to present a collection or portfolio in a clear and descriptive way.

Yes. .gallery is a valid top level domain with an official registry. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website's content and security than on the extension itself.

Choose .gallery if you want a name that clearly matches a visual or portfolio site. Choose .com if your audience expects a familiar extension or if it is easier to get the exact name you want with that extension.

Anyone can register a .gallery domain. There is no special eligibility requirement. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.

Standard domain rules apply, such as allowed characters and length limits. Some names may be reserved by the registry, but there are no special use restrictions for most registrations.

At Hostinger, a .gallery domain costs 19,99 € for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 28,99 € gadā.

Hostinger is an ICANN accredited registrar, so your domain is managed securely. Auto renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

Mums rūp tavs privātums

Šajā vietnē tiek izmantotas sīkdatnes, kas nepieciešamas, lai vietne pienācīgi darbotos un lai iegūtu datus par to, kā tu izmanto šo vietni, kā arī mārketinga vajadzībām. Sniedzot piekrišanu, tu piekrīti, ka tavā ierīcē tiek saglabātas sīkdatnes reklāmu mērķēšanai, personalizācijai un analīzei, kā aprakstīts mūsu sīkdatņu politikā.