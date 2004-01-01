Show the world your best work with a .photo domain

31,99/vuosi22,99/1. vuosi
Säästä 28 %
Ensimmäisen vuoden ajan
.photo

Tietoja domainista .photo

Lyhyt yleiskatsaus domainin .photo valintaan ja rekisteröintiin

What is a .photo domain?

.photo is a generic top-level domain for photography-related sites. It has no special registration restrictions, so individuals, studios, and businesses can use it for portfolios, galleries, or visual brands.

Who is a .photo domain for?

A .photo domain works well for photographers, studios, visual artists, and portfolio sites that want a clear, memorable web address for showcasing images and services. It suits both personal work and growing creative businesses.

Why choose a .photo domain?

A .photo domain helps visitors understand your website at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable identity. It supports trustworthy website, email, and marketing use, while staying flexible as your business grows.

Verkkotunnuksen tiedot .photo

Ylätason verkkotunnus
.photo
Ylätason tason tyyppi
gTLD
Vähimmäisrekisteröintiaika
1 vuosi
Rekisteröinnin enimmäisaika
3 vuotta
Domainin yksityisyydensuoja
Ilmainen
RegistrarLock
IDN-domainit
DNSSEC
ICANN-maksu
0,17 €

Miksi rekisteröidä domain Hostingerilla?

Teknistä osaamista ei vaadita
Asiantuntevaa tukea vuorokauden ympäri
Ilmainen domainin yksityisyydensuoja
Ilmainen tulossa pian -sivu tai linkki biossa -sivusto
Kilpailukykyinen hinnoittelu
Vinkkejä

Näin saat parhaan domainin

1. Sisällytä brändisi nimi

Käytä brändisi nimeä tai siihen liittyviä avainsanoja tehostaaksesi sen tunnistamista ja näkyvyyttä hakutuloksissa.
Alle kolmen sanan pituiset domainit ovat helpompia lukea ja muistaa.
Vältä yhdysviivoja, numeroita, slangia ja hankalasti kirjoitettavia sanoja.
Valitse laajennus, joka sopii kohdeyleisöllesi, oli se sitten paikallinen tai globaali.
Hyvät domainit myydään nopeasti – etsi ja varmista omasi jo tänään.Aloita haku

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.photo-domainin UKK

A .photo domain signals a site about photography or photos. It’s commonly used by photographers, studios, portfolios, and image-focused brands, and it was created to make those sites easy to recognize.
Yes. .photo is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other standard domain extensions.
Yes, if your site is about photography, visual work, or photo sharing. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Choose .photo if you want a clear, niche name that matches your content and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want a broader, general-purpose domain.
Anyone can register a .photo domain. There are no special industry, location, or membership requirements to qualify.
Yes. The name must follow standard domain rules, and reserved or premium names may not be available. Some registrations may also need to meet registry policies.
At Hostinger, a .photo domain costs 22,99 € for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 31,99 €/vuosi. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

Huolehdimme yksityisyydestäsi

Tämä sivusto käyttää evästeitä, joita käytetään sivuston virheettömän toiminnan varmistamiseksi, tiedon saamiseksi vuorovaikutuksestasi sivuston kanssa sekä markkinointitarkoituksiin. Suostumuksellasi hyväksyt evästeiden tallentamisen laitteellesi mainosten kohdentamiseksi ja personoimiseksi sekä analyysitarkoituksiin tavalla, joka on eritelty evästekäytännössämme.