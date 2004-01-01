Show the world your best work with a .photo domain
31,99€/vuosi22,99€/1. vuosiEnsimmäisen vuoden ajan
Säästä 28 %
Tietoja domainista .photo
Lyhyt yleiskatsaus domainin .photo valintaan ja rekisteröintiin
What is a .photo domain?
.photo is a generic top-level domain for photography-related sites. It has no special registration restrictions, so individuals, studios, and businesses can use it for portfolios, galleries, or visual brands.
Who is a .photo domain for?
A .photo domain works well for photographers, studios, visual artists, and portfolio sites that want a clear, memorable web address for showcasing images and services. It suits both personal work and growing creative businesses.
Why choose a .photo domain?
A .photo domain helps visitors understand your website at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable identity. It supports trustworthy website, email, and marketing use, while staying flexible as your business grows.
Verkkotunnuksen tiedot .photo
Ylätason verkkotunnus
.photo
Ylätason tason tyyppi
gTLD
Vähimmäisrekisteröintiaika
1 vuosi
Rekisteröinnin enimmäisaika
3 vuotta
Domainin yksityisyydensuoja
Ilmainen
RegistrarLock
IDN-domainit
DNSSEC
ICANN-maksu
0,17 €
Miksi rekisteröidä domain Hostingerilla?
Teknistä osaamista ei vaadita
Asiantuntevaa tukea vuorokauden ympäri
Ilmainen domainin yksityisyydensuoja
Ilmainen tulossa pian -sivu tai linkki biossa -sivusto
Kilpailukykyinen hinnoittelu
Vinkkejä
Näin saat parhaan domainin
1. Sisällytä brändisi nimi
Käytä brändisi nimeä tai siihen liittyviä avainsanoja tehostaaksesi sen tunnistamista ja näkyvyyttä hakutuloksissa.
2. Pidä se ytimekkäänä
Alle kolmen sanan pituiset domainit ovat helpompia lukea ja muistaa.
3. Vähemmän on enemmän
Vältä yhdysviivoja, numeroita, slangia ja hankalasti kirjoitettavia sanoja.
4. Ajattele yleisöäsi
Valitse laajennus, joka sopii kohdeyleisöllesi, oli se sitten paikallinen tai globaali.
5. Toimi nopeasti
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.photo-domainin UKK
What does a .photo domain mean?
A .photo domain signals a site about photography or photos. It’s commonly used by photographers, studios, portfolios, and image-focused brands, and it was created to make those sites easy to recognize.
Is a .photo domain trusted?
Yes. .photo is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other standard domain extensions.
Is a .photo a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about photography, visual work, or photo sharing. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .photo domain or .com domain?
Choose .photo if you want a clear, niche name that matches your content and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want a broader, general-purpose domain.
Who can register a .photo domain?
Anyone can register a .photo domain. There are no special industry, location, or membership requirements to qualify.
Are there restrictions on .photo domains?
Yes. The name must follow standard domain rules, and reserved or premium names may not be available. Some registrations may also need to meet registry policies.
How much does a .photo domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .photo domain costs 22,99 € for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 31,99 €/vuosi. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.