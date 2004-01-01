Hostinger AI router

Access top AI models with one API key

Use Hostinger AI Router to connect your apps and AI agents to leading LLMs, with built-in fallback, credit-based billing, and no separate provider accounts.
Aloita tästäSee AI models
Luotettavia rakentajia ympäri maailmaa.
10K+
Users worldwide
Toimii OpenAI, Anthropic, LangChain ja muita.
4+
Compatible clients
Access more than 20 leading AI models.
20+
AI-mallit
Ohita useiden API-avainten hallinta. Käytä yhtä jokaiselle mallille.
1
API key for all models

Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.

Anthropic

6 mallia, mukaan lukien Claude Opus 4.8

OpenAI

10 models including GPT 5.6 Terra

DeepSeek

4 models including DeepSeek V4 Pro

xAI

2 mallia, mukaan lukien Grok 4.3

Mistral

2 models including Mistral Large 3

Moonshot

2 mallia, mukaan lukien Kimi K2.6

MiniMax

MiniMax M2.5

StepFun

Step 3.5 Flash

Z Ai

GLM 5.2

Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router

Vaihda malleja ilman uudelleen liittämistä

Connect your agent once, then use supported models from providers like Claude, OpenAI, DeepSeek, and xAI without new API keys or separate endpoints.

Use one shared credit balance

Run supported models from one Hostinger credit balance. No separate provider accounts, invoices, or billing setup to manage.

Keep agents running with fallback

If a model is unavailable, Hostinger AI Router can automatically switch to another supported model, helping your agent stay responsive.

Katso, mitä pino voi tehdä Hostinger AI Routerilla

Route every request to the best available mode

Use one API key and one integration to access models from Anthropic, OpenAI, DeepSeek, xAI, Mistral, and more. Choose a model for each request, or automatically switch to another when one is unavailable.
Route every request to the best available mode

Pidä SDK. Muokkaa yhtä URL:ää.

Already using OpenAI or Anthropic? Swap in one base URL and keep your existing code, SDK, and setup. Hostinger AI Router supports both API formats, plus LangChain, LlamaIndex, and other compatible clients.
Pidä SDK. Muokkaa yhtä URL:ää.

Seurantamallin käyttö hPanelissa

Katso käyttö mallittain, hallitse jaettuja luottotaseita ja täytä ne yhdessä paikassa. Ei tarvita erillisiä palveluntarjoajan ohjauspaneeleja.
Seurantamallin käyttö hPanelissa

One-click setup for AI apps

Asenna OpenClaw tai Hermes Agent yhdellä napsautuksella ja liitä automaattisesti Hostinger AI Router. Ei API-avaimia liittää, ei konfig-tiedostoja muokata. Valitse malli agentti käyttää hPanel.
One-click setup for AI apps

  • Käytä jokaista suurta mallia, yhtä tasapainoa

    Käytä ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini ja enemmän ilman erillisiä tilejä tai laskuja.

  • Vaihda malleja koskematta koodiasi

    OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.

  • Pay only for what you use

    Luottoja mitataan pyynnöstä, joten et koskaan ole lukittuna kiinteään kuukausikustannukseen.

Hanki AI-reititin

Starting at $5.99 • 5 credits

  • Cut costs with prompt caching

    Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.

  • Connect to your AI apps instantly

    Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.

  • Track spend as you go

    See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.

Get started

Hostinger AI Router FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Hostinger AI router.

What is Hostinger AI Router?

Hostinger AI Router on jokaisen AI-mallin turvallinen päätepiste ja ohjauspaneeli. Sen sijaan, että avaat tiliä kunkin palveluntarjoajan kanssa, saat API-avaimen, joka tavoittaa useat johtavat mallit - kaikki hallitaan täällä hPanelissa.

Which AI models can I use?

Kaikki tärkeimmät: OpenAI (GPT), Anthropic (Claude), Google (Gemini), Meta (Llama), Mistral ja muut, sekä avoimen lähdekoodin mallit tekstin, kuvan, äänen ja upotusten välillä. Voit vaihtaa tai verrata malleja yhdellä parametrien muutoksella ja ilman valmistajan lukitsemista, ja uudet mallit ovat saatavilla heti, kun ne lähetetään.

How does billing and pricing work?

You pay with credits on a usage basis, charged per token, with no separate per-provider invoices. Your dashboard shows exactly what you're spending by model, key, and time period. You can also set spend limits and budget alerts, so costs never surprise you.

How do I keep costs, content, and data under control?

Voit rakentaa omia suojavälineitä - syöttö- ja tulossuodattimet, per avain kulutusrajat ja nopeusrajat. Caching vähentää toistuvien pyyntöjen kustannuksia ja viiveitä. Tietopuolella kehotuksia ja vastauksia ei käytetä mallien kouluttamiseen.

Voinko käyttää sitä omissa sovelluksissani ja Hostingerin ulkopuolella?

Yes. Your key works anywhere — in your sites, scripts, or production apps, on or off Hostinger. The same gateway already powers Hostinger AI products like OpenClaw and the Hermes agent, and you get your own credits and API to build whatever you need.

Huolehdimme yksityisyydestäsi

Tämä sivusto käyttää evästeitä, joita käytetään sivuston virheettömän toiminnan varmistamiseksi, tiedon saamiseksi vuorovaikutuksestasi sivuston kanssa sekä markkinointitarkoituksiin. Suostumuksellasi hyväksyt evästeiden tallentamisen laitteellesi mainosten kohdentamiseksi ja personoimiseksi sekä analyysitarkoituksiin tavalla, joka on eritelty evästekäytännössämme.