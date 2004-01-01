Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.
Anthropic
OpenAI
DeepSeek
xAI
Mistral
Moonshot
MiniMax
StepFun
Z Ai
Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router
Vaihda malleja ilman uudelleen liittämistä
Use one shared credit balance
Keep agents running with fallback
Katso, mitä pino voi tehdä Hostinger AI Routerilla
Route every request to the best available mode
Pidä SDK. Muokkaa yhtä URL:ää.
Seurantamallin käyttö hPanelissa
One-click setup for AI apps
Käytä jokaista suurta mallia, yhtä tasapainoa
Käytä ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini ja enemmän ilman erillisiä tilejä tai laskuja.
Vaihda malleja koskematta koodiasi
OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.
Pay only for what you use
Luottoja mitataan pyynnöstä, joten et koskaan ole lukittuna kiinteään kuukausikustannukseen.
Hanki AI-reititinStarting at $5.99 • 5 credits
Cut costs with prompt caching
Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.
Connect to your AI apps instantly
Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.
Track spend as you go
See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.