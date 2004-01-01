Showcase and sell your work with a .gallery domain

28,99/vuosi19,99/1. vuosi
Säästä 31 %
Ensimmäisen vuoden ajan
.gallery

Tietoja domainista .gallery

Lyhyt yleiskatsaus domainin .gallery valintaan ja rekisteröintiin

What is a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain is a top level domain that signals a site focused on visual work, such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. It is commonly used to present a collection or portfolio in a way that is clear and easy to recognize.

Who is a .gallery domain for?

A .gallery domain works well for artists, photographers, museums, design studios, and online exhibitions who want a clear way to showcase visual work. It fits portfolios, collections, and image-led projects

Why choose a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain helps people understand your site at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable web address. It supports consistent use across your website, email, and marketing as your business grows.

Verkkotunnuksen tiedot .gallery

Ylätason verkkotunnus
.gallery
Ylätason tason tyyppi
gTLD
Vähimmäisrekisteröintiaika
1 vuosi
Rekisteröinnin enimmäisaika
1 vuosi
Domainin yksityisyydensuoja
Ilmainen
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC

Miksi rekisteröidä domain Hostingerilla?

Teknistä osaamista ei vaadita
Asiantuntevaa tukea vuorokauden ympäri
Ilmainen domainin yksityisyydensuoja
Ilmainen tulossa pian -sivu tai linkki biossa -sivusto
Kilpailukykyinen hinnoittelu
Vinkkejä

Näin saat parhaan domainin

1. Sisällytä brändisi nimi

Käytä brändisi nimeä tai siihen liittyviä avainsanoja tehostaaksesi sen tunnistamista ja näkyvyyttä hakutuloksissa.
Alle kolmen sanan pituiset domainit ovat helpompia lukea ja muistaa.
Vältä yhdysviivoja, numeroita, slangia ja hankalasti kirjoitettavia sanoja.
Valitse laajennus, joka sopii kohdeyleisöllesi, oli se sitten paikallinen tai globaali.
Hyvät domainit myydään nopeasti – etsi ja varmista omasi jo tänään.Aloita haku

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.gallery-domainin UKK

A .gallery domain shows that a site focuses on visual work such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. People use it today to present a collection or portfolio in a clear and descriptive way.

Yes. .gallery is a valid top level domain with an official registry. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website's content and security than on the extension itself.

Choose .gallery if you want a name that clearly matches a visual or portfolio site. Choose .com if your audience expects a familiar extension or if it is easier to get the exact name you want with that extension.

Anyone can register a .gallery domain. There is no special eligibility requirement. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.

Standard domain rules apply, such as allowed characters and length limits. Some names may be reserved by the registry, but there are no special use restrictions for most registrations.

At Hostinger, a .gallery domain costs 19,99 € for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 28,99 €/vuosi.

Hostinger is an ICANN accredited registrar, so your domain is managed securely. Auto renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

Huolehdimme yksityisyydestäsi

Tämä sivusto käyttää evästeitä, joita käytetään sivuston virheettömän toiminnan varmistamiseksi, tiedon saamiseksi vuorovaikutuksestasi sivuston kanssa sekä markkinointitarkoituksiin. Suostumuksellasi hyväksyt evästeiden tallentamisen laitteellesi mainosten kohdentamiseksi ja personoimiseksi sekä analyysitarkoituksiin tavalla, joka on eritelty evästekäytännössämme.