Up to 75% off
Event Website Builder
Launch a website for your event today
Free domain name Fast AI website creation No coding skills needed
US$ 2.99 /mo
+ months free
30-day money-back guarantee
Successful events start with a great plan
All the tools you need to create an event website quickly and easily – whether it’s for a business conference, a family reunion party, or anything in between.
Premium Website Builder
Get the essentials you need to create a website
US$ 11.99SAVE 75%
US$ 2.99 /mo
For 48-month term
Renews at US$ 7.99/mo for 4 years. Cancel anytime.
Top features
25 websites
25 mailboxes - free for 1 year
Drag & drop editor
150 templates
Marketing integrations
Mobile editing
30-Day money-back guarantee
24/7 customer support
Free domain (US$ 9.99 value)
AI tools
AI website builder
AI image generator
AI writer
AI blog generator
AI heatmaps
AI SEO tools
AI logo maker
AI product generator
eCommerce
eCommerce features
0% transaction fees
100+ payment methods
MOST POPULAR
Business Website Builder
Grow with advanced AI tools and eCommerce features
US$ 13.99SAVE 71%
US$ 3.99 /mo
For 48-month term
Renews at US$ 8.99/mo for 4 years. Cancel anytime.
Top features
50 websites
50 mailboxes - free for 1 year
Drag & drop editor
150 templates
Marketing integrations
Mobile editing
30-Day money-back guarantee
24/7 customer support
Free domain (US$ 9.99 value)
AI tools
AI website builder
AI image generator
AI writer
AI blog generator
AI heatmaps
AI SEO tools
AI logo maker
AI product generator
eCommerce
eCommerce features
0% transaction fees
100+ payment methods
Payment terms
Build a custom event website in 3 easy steps
1. Choose how to build
Let AI create your ideal event website in seconds, or start with pre-made event templates – expertly designed and fully customizable.
2. Customize your website
Easily move elements, experiment with different color schemes and fonts, and fine-tune your event page. No coding or design skills required.
3. Go live
Set up a custom domain name in just a few clicks, launch your event website, and start bringing in visitors with built-in SEO and marketing tools.
You ask, AI will deliver
Simply describe the styles and colors you want by text or voice. AI will create a professional-looking event website the way you envision it. Improve user engagement by adding a video background to your hero section or any other area.
Choose a template for your event
Get responsive event website templates, equipped with all the pages and sections you need. Easily customize the content and visuals to match your event theme.
PortfolioBusiness showcaseOnline storeBlogOther
Generate buzz for your event
Show important event details like agenda, speakers, location, and more.
Add testimonials and galleries of your past events to build credibility.
Create a custom form to collect RSVPs and manage your guest list.
Turning my vision into a website using Hostinger Website Builder was a breeze, all thanks to its simplicity and speed.
Get instant support 24/7
Not sure how to find certain features? Chat with our AI Assistant for instant solutions. If you need further help, feel free to reach out to our Customer Success team, ready to assist you 24/7.
Event website builder FAQs
Find answers to the most common questions about Hostinger’s event website builder.