Showcase and sell your work with a .gallery domain

28,99/Jahr19,99/1. Jahr
31 % sparen
Für das erste Jahr
.gallery

Über die .gallery-Domain

Ein kurzer Überblick, der Ihnen bei der Auswahl und Registrierung einer .gallery-Domain hilft.

What is a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain is a top level domain that signals a site focused on visual work, such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. It is commonly used to present a collection or portfolio in a way that is clear and easy to recognize.

Who is a .gallery domain for?

A .gallery domain works well for artists, photographers, museums, design studios, and online exhibitions who want a clear way to showcase visual work. It fits portfolios, collections, and image-led projects

Why choose a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain helps people understand your site at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable web address. It supports consistent use across your website, email, and marketing as your business grows.

Domaininformationen für .gallery

TLD
.gallery
TLD-Typ
gTLD
Mindestregistrierungszeitraum
1 Jahr
Maximaler Registrierungszeitraum
1 Jahr
Domain-Datenschutz
Kostenlos
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC

Warum sollten Sie Ihre Domain bei Hostinger registrieren?

Keine technischen Kenntnisse erforderlich
24/7 Experten-Support
Kostenloser Domain-Datenschutz
Kostenlose „Demnächst verfügbar“-Seite oder Link in Bio-Website
Wettbewerbsfähige Preise
Tipps

Wie Sie den besten Domainnamen erhalten

1. Markennamen einbeziehen

Verwenden Sie Ihren Markennamen oder Schlüsselwörter, um die Wiedererkennung und Sichtbarkeit in den Suchergebnissen zu erhöhen.
Domainnamen mit weniger als drei Wörtern sind leichter zu lesen und zu merken.
Vermeiden Sie Bindestriche, Zahlen, Slang und schwer zu buchstabierende Wörter.
Wählen Sie eine Erweiterung, die zu Ihrer Zielgruppe passt, egal ob lokal oder global.
Top-Domains sind schnell vergriffen – suchen und sichern Sie sich Ihre noch heute.Suche starten

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.gallery Domain: Häufig gestellte Fragen (FAQ)

A .gallery domain shows that a site focuses on visual work such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. People use it today to present a collection or portfolio in a clear and descriptive way.

Yes. .gallery is a valid top level domain with an official registry. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website's content and security than on the extension itself.

Choose .gallery if you want a name that clearly matches a visual or portfolio site. Choose .com if your audience expects a familiar extension or if it is easier to get the exact name you want with that extension.

Anyone can register a .gallery domain. There is no special eligibility requirement. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.

Standard domain rules apply, such as allowed characters and length limits. Some names may be reserved by the registry, but there are no special use restrictions for most registrations.

At Hostinger, a .gallery domain costs 19,99 € for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 28,99 €/Jahr.

Hostinger is an ICANN accredited registrar, so your domain is managed securely. Auto renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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