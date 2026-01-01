BentoPDF is a privacy-first, browser-based PDF toolkit that performs all document processing client-side without uploading files to external servers. Unlike cloud-based PDF services that require uploading sensitive documents to third-party platforms, BentoPDF runs entirely in your browser, ensuring your files never leave your control. This self-hosted deployment provides a private PDF manipulation interface accessible to your team or household without exposing documents to commercial PDF services. With comprehensive features for merging, splitting, converting, editing, and securing PDFs, BentoPDF replaces multiple online tools with a single privacy-respecting application. The browser-based architecture means no software installation required on client devices—users simply access the web interface and work with PDFs using modern web technologies that keep processing local.

Common Use Cases

Document Preparation & Organization: Merge multiple PDF documents into single files for reports, presentations, or submissions. Split large PDFs into individual chapters, sections, or pages for easier distribution. Reorganize pages by dragging and dropping to reorder content, remove unwanted pages, or duplicate important sections. Perfect for preparing contracts, proposals, or documentation packages without uploading to commercial services. Image & Document Conversion: Convert images (JPG, PNG) into PDF documents for archival or sharing purposes. Extract individual PDF pages as images for use in presentations or web content. Transform Markdown documents into formatted PDFs with support for Mermaid diagrams for technical documentation. Compress PDFs to reduce file size for email attachments or cloud storage without quality loss. Document Security & Privacy: Add password protection to PDFs containing sensitive information before distribution. Encrypt documents to prevent unauthorized access or editing. Remove existing password restrictions from PDFs you own to regain editing access. Process confidential documents privately without uploading to commercial PDF services that may retain copies or extract data. Text Recognition & Search: Use integrated OCR to scan image-based PDFs and convert them into searchable, selectable text documents. Process scanned contracts, receipts, or historical documents to make them searchable and accessible. Edit metadata to improve document organization, add author information, or refine search properties. Professional Document Enhancement: Add watermarks to PDFs for branding, copyright protection, or draft indication. Insert headers and footers with page numbers, document titles, or company information. Change background colors for visual appeal or to distinguish document versions. Prepare professional-looking documents for client delivery or internal distribution.

Key Features

Client-side PDF processing with no file uploads to external servers

Merge multiple PDFs into single consolidated documents

Split PDFs into separate files or extract individual pages

Reorganize pages with drag-and-drop interface for reordering

Rotate, duplicate, or remove pages from PDF documents

Convert images (JPG, PNG) to PDF format

Export PDF pages as image files

Markdown to PDF conversion with Mermaid diagram support

Integrated OCR for converting image-based PDFs to searchable text

File compression to reduce PDF size without quality loss

Password protection and encryption for document security

Remove password restrictions from owned PDFs

Add watermarks, headers, and footers to documents

Background color customization for visual enhancement

Metadata editing for document properties and organization

Browser-based interface requiring no software installation

Privacy-focused architecture with local processing

No authentication required for quick access

Why deploy BentoPDF on Hostinger VPS

Deploying BentoPDF on Hostinger VPS provides a private, always-available PDF toolkit for your team, family, or organization without the privacy concerns of commercial online PDF services. Self-hosting ensures sensitive documents—contracts, financial statements, legal papers, or confidential business materials—never touch third-party servers that may retain copies, extract data, or track usage patterns. With VPS hosting, you eliminate per-document processing fees, file size restrictions, and monthly subscription costs common with commercial PDF services. The client-side processing architecture means the VPS only serves the web interface; actual PDF manipulation happens in users' browsers, minimizing server resource requirements and ensuring documents remain private even from the host server. For businesses handling confidential documents, this deployment provides compliance-friendly PDF processing that keeps files within controlled infrastructure. Remote teams can access professional PDF tools from any device with a browser without installing software or creating accounts on commercial platforms. The integrated OCR, conversion, and security features replace multiple specialized online services with a single self-hosted solution. For families, small businesses, and organizations requiring frequent PDF manipulation without exposing documents to commercial services, BentoPDF on Hostinger VPS delivers the convenience of browser-based PDF tools with the privacy and control of self-hosted infrastructure.