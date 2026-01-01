Dashy is a highly customizable, self-hosted dashboard application designed to be your personal home page for the web. It provides a beautiful, functional interface for organizing and accessing all your services, applications, bookmarks, and widgets in one centralized location. With its extensive customization options and built-in service monitoring, Dashy transforms how you interact with your digital infrastructure.

Common Use Cases

System administrators use Dashy to create unified dashboards for monitoring and accessing all their self-hosted services, with real-time status checks ensuring everything is running smoothly. DevOps teams leverage it to build team dashboards that provide quick access to development tools, monitoring systems, and documentation. Home lab enthusiasts deploy it as a landing page for their home servers, organizing media services, automation tools, and network management interfaces. Small businesses utilize Dashy to create employee portals with links to internal tools, resources, and commonly used web applications.

Key Features

Visual configuration editor for easy customization without code

Real-time status checking for all your services

Extensive theming system with dozens of built-in themes

400+ pre-configured service icons and custom icon support

Widget ecosystem including weather, news, system stats, and more

Multi-page support with sections and sub-items

Built-in authentication with multi-user support

Search functionality across all items

Backup and restore capabilities

Keyboard shortcuts for power users

Mobile-responsive design

Privacy-focused with no external dependencies

Why deploy Dashy on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Dashy on Hostinger VPS provides you with a centralized, always-accessible dashboard for all your services and resources. The VPS ensures your dashboard is available 24/7 from any device, making it the perfect entry point to your digital infrastructure. With dedicated resources, Dashy maintains fast load times even with extensive configurations and multiple widgets. The deployment supports unlimited customization without the restrictions of hosted solutions, while keeping all your configuration data private and under your control. The persistent storage ensures your carefully crafted dashboard layout and settings are preserved across updates and restarts.