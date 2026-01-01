Dashy

Dashy

A self-hostable personal dashboard with widgets, themes and status-checking

Vyberte si VPS balíček, ak chcete nasadiť Dashy

KVM 2
vCPU jadier: 2
RAM: 8 GB
Miesto na disku NVMe: 100 GB
Šírka pásma: 8 TB
6,99  € /mes.

Obnoví sa za 12,99 €/mes. na 2 roky. Zrušiť môžete kedykoľvek.

O Dashy

Dashy is a highly customizable, self-hosted dashboard application designed to be your personal home page for the web. It provides a beautiful, functional interface for organizing and accessing all your services, applications, bookmarks, and widgets in one centralized location. With its extensive customization options and built-in service monitoring, Dashy transforms how you interact with your digital infrastructure.

Common Use Cases

System administrators use Dashy to create unified dashboards for monitoring and accessing all their self-hosted services, with real-time status checks ensuring everything is running smoothly. DevOps teams leverage it to build team dashboards that provide quick access to development tools, monitoring systems, and documentation. Home lab enthusiasts deploy it as a landing page for their home servers, organizing media services, automation tools, and network management interfaces. Small businesses utilize Dashy to create employee portals with links to internal tools, resources, and commonly used web applications.

Key Features

  • Visual configuration editor for easy customization without code
  • Real-time status checking for all your services
  • Extensive theming system with dozens of built-in themes
  • 400+ pre-configured service icons and custom icon support
  • Widget ecosystem including weather, news, system stats, and more
  • Multi-page support with sections and sub-items
  • Built-in authentication with multi-user support
  • Search functionality across all items
  • Backup and restore capabilities
  • Keyboard shortcuts for power users
  • Mobile-responsive design
  • Privacy-focused with no external dependencies

Why deploy Dashy on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Dashy on Hostinger VPS provides you with a centralized, always-accessible dashboard for all your services and resources. The VPS ensures your dashboard is available 24/7 from any device, making it the perfect entry point to your digital infrastructure. With dedicated resources, Dashy maintains fast load times even with extensive configurations and multiple widgets. The deployment supports unlimited customization without the restrictions of hosted solutions, while keeping all your configuration data private and under your control. The persistent storage ensures your carefully crafted dashboard layout and settings are preserved across updates and restarts.

Vyberte si VPS balíček, ak chcete nasadiť Dashy

KVM 2
vCPU jadier: 2
RAM: 8 GB
Miesto na disku NVMe: 100 GB
Šírka pásma: 8 TB
6,99  € /mes.

Obnoví sa za 12,99 €/mes. na 2 roky. Zrušiť môžete kedykoľvek.

Preskúmajte ďalšie aplikácie v tejto kategórii

2FAuth

2FAuth

Self-hosted two-factor authentication code manager for web and mobile

Actual Budget

Actual Budget

Privacy-focused personal finance app with envelope budgeting

AdventureLog

AdventureLog

Self-hosted travel tracker and trip planner with interactive maps

Záleží nám na vašom súkromí

Táto webová stránka používa súbory cookie, ktoré sú potrebné na správne fungovanie stránky a na získavanie údajov o tom, ako s ňou komunikujete, ako aj na marketingové účely. Prijatím súhlasíte s ukladaním súborov cookie do vášho zariadenia na účely cielenia reklamy, personalizácie a analýzy, ako je opísané v našich Pravidlách používania súborov cookie.