Posthog Self Host VPS FAQs Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Posthog Self Host services.

What is PostHog and what is it used for? PostHog is an open-source product analytics platform that helps you track user behavior across your applications. It provides features like event tracking, funnels, session replays, feature flags, and A/B testing so product and engineering teams can understand usage and improve their product.

Why should I self-host PostHog on a VPS instead of using a managed service? Self-hosting PostHog on a VPS gives you full control over your data, infrastructure, and upgrade schedule. It can be a good fit if you have compliance requirements, want to keep analytics data within your own environment, or need to customize components beyond what a managed service allows.

How much control and customization do I get when running PostHog on a VPS? With a VPS you typically have root access, so you can choose how to deploy PostHog (e.g., Docker, Kubernetes, or bare metal services), configure environment variables, and tune underlying services like PostgreSQL, ClickHouse, and Redis. You can also integrate PostHog with your existing logging, monitoring, backup, and security tooling as needed.

Is a VPS suitable for PostHog performance, scalability, and reliability? A VPS is well-suited for PostHog because you can allocate CPU, RAM, and storage according to your event volume and scale resources as traffic grows. You can separate components onto different VPS instances, use SSD storage, and configure backups and redundancy to improve reliability and reduce the risk of data loss.