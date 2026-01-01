Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Home Assistant Hosting services.

Home Assistant is an open-source home automation platform that lets you control and automate smart devices from a single interface. You can create scenes, automations, and dashboards that tie together lights, sensors, cameras, media players, and more.

What is Home Assistant and what can I use it for?

Hosting Home Assistant on a VPS keeps your automation server online even if your local network or hardware goes down. A VPS also provides better network connectivity for secure remote access and integrations that require a publicly reachable endpoint.

Why should I host Home Assistant on a VPS instead of locally?

With a VPS, you typically get full root access, so you can choose how to install Home Assistant (Container, Core, or OS-like setups via virtualisation) and manage all dependencies yourself. You can edit configuration files, install custom integrations, and tailor the environment to your specific automation needs.

How much control and customization do I get with Home Assistant on a VPS?

A VPS provides dedicated CPU, RAM, and storage resources, which helps Home Assistant run smoothly as you add more devices and automations. You can scale the VPS vertically by upgrading resources if you start using heavier add-ons, dashboards, or data logging over time.

Who is Home Assistant VPS hosting best suited for?