Strapi VPS hosting

As Strapi offers a free Community self-hosted plan, Strapi hosting refers to getting that plan and hosting the CMS where you want.

If you choose to host your Strapi application on our VPS services, you will get a pre-installed template, advanced security tools like a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, a dedicated IP, and free automatic weekly backups, and more.

Most importantly, choosing to host Strapi on VPS means more freedom and control over your project, as you will be able to configure the server as you want.