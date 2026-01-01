Showcase and sell your work with a .gallery domain

28,99/an19,99/Primul an
Economisește 31%
Pentru primul an
.gallery

Despre domeniul .gallery

O scurtă prezentare generală care te ajută să alegi și să înregistrezi un domeniu .gallery

What is a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain is a top level domain that signals a site focused on visual work, such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. It is commonly used to present a collection or portfolio in a way that is clear and easy to recognize.

Who is a .gallery domain for?

A .gallery domain works well for artists, photographers, museums, design studios, and online exhibitions who want a clear way to showcase visual work. It fits portfolios, collections, and image-led projects

Why choose a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain helps people understand your site at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable web address. It supports consistent use across your website, email, and marketing as your business grows.

Informații despre domeniul .gallery

TLD
.gallery
Tipul TLD
gTLD
Perioada minimă de înregistrare
1 an
Perioada maximă de înregistrare
1 an
Protecția confidențialității domeniului
Gratuit
Blocare la registrator
DNSSEC

De ce să-ți înregistrezi domeniul la Hostinger?

Nu sunt necesare cunoștințe tehnice
Asistență de specialitate 24/7
Protecție gratuită a confidențialității domeniului
Pagină „În curând” sau link în bio gratuit
Prețuri competitive
Sfaturi

Cum să obții cel mai bun nume de domeniu

1. Include numele brandului tău

Folosește numele brandului sau cuvintele cheie pentru a crește recunoașterea și vizibilitatea în rezultatele căutării.
Numele de domeniu sub trei cuvinte sunt mai ușor de citit și de reținut.
Evită cratimele, numerele, argoul și cuvintele greu de scris.
Alege o extensie care se potrivește publicului tău, fie că este local sau global.
Domeniile excelente se vând repede — caută-l și asigură-l pe al tău astăzi.Începe căutarea

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Întrebări frecvente despre domeniul .gallery

A .gallery domain shows that a site focuses on visual work such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. People use it today to present a collection or portfolio in a clear and descriptive way.

Yes. .gallery is a valid top level domain with an official registry. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website's content and security than on the extension itself.

Choose .gallery if you want a name that clearly matches a visual or portfolio site. Choose .com if your audience expects a familiar extension or if it is easier to get the exact name you want with that extension.

Anyone can register a .gallery domain. There is no special eligibility requirement. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.

Standard domain rules apply, such as allowed characters and length limits. Some names may be reserved by the registry, but there are no special use restrictions for most registrations.

At Hostinger, a .gallery domain costs 19,99 € for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 28,99 €/an.

Hostinger is an ICANN accredited registrar, so your domain is managed securely. Auto renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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