Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.
Anthropic
OpenAI
Căutare profundă
xAI
Mistral
Moonshot
MiniMax
StepFun
Z Ai
Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router
Schimbați modelele fără a vă reconecta
Use one shared credit balance
Keep agents running with fallback
Vezi ce poate face stack-ul tău cu routerul Hostinger AI
Route every request to the best available mode
Păstrează-ți SDK-ul. Schimbă o adresă URL.
Urmăriți utilizarea modelului în hPanel
One-click setup for AI apps
Folosește fiecare model major, un singur echilibru
Accesează ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini și multe altele fără conturi sau facturi separate.
Schimbați modelele fără a vă atinge codul
OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.
Pay only for what you use
Creditele sunt contorizate în funcție de solicitare, așa că nu ești niciodată blocat într-un cost lunar fix.
Obțineți un router AIStarting at $5.99 • 5 credits
Cut costs with prompt caching
Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.
Connect to your AI apps instantly
Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.
Track spend as you go
See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.