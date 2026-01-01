Hostinger AI router

Access top AI models with one API key

Use Hostinger AI Router to connect your apps and AI agents to leading LLMs, with built-in fallback, credit-based billing, and no separate provider accounts.
Începe acumSee AI models
Încredere acordată de constructori din întreaga lume.
10K+
Users worldwide
Funcționează cu OpenAI, Anthropic, LangChain și multe altele.
4+
Compatible clients
Access more than 20 leading AI models.
20+
Modele de inteligență artificială
Evită gestionarea mai multor chei API. Folosește câte una pentru fiecare model.
1
API key for all models

Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.

Anthropic

6 modele, inclusiv Claude Opus 4.8

OpenAI

10 models including GPT 5.6 Terra

Căutare profundă

4 models including DeepSeek V4 Pro

xAI

2 modele, inclusiv Grok 4.3

Mistral

2 models including Mistral Large 3

Moonshot

2 modele, inclusiv Kimi K2.6

MiniMax

MiniMax M2.5

StepFun

Step 3.5 Flash

Z Ai

GLM 5.2

Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router

Schimbați modelele fără a vă reconecta

Connect your agent once, then use supported models from providers like Claude, OpenAI, DeepSeek, and xAI without new API keys or separate endpoints.

Use one shared credit balance

Run supported models from one Hostinger credit balance. No separate provider accounts, invoices, or billing setup to manage.

Keep agents running with fallback

If a model is unavailable, Hostinger AI Router can automatically switch to another supported model, helping your agent stay responsive.

Vezi ce poate face stack-ul tău cu routerul Hostinger AI

Route every request to the best available mode

Use one API key and one integration to access models from Anthropic, OpenAI, DeepSeek, xAI, Mistral, and more. Choose a model for each request, or automatically switch to another when one is unavailable.
Route every request to the best available mode

Păstrează-ți SDK-ul. Schimbă o adresă URL.

Already using OpenAI or Anthropic? Swap in one base URL and keep your existing code, SDK, and setup. Hostinger AI Router supports both API formats, plus LangChain, LlamaIndex, and other compatible clients.
Păstrează-ți SDK-ul. Schimbă o adresă URL.

Urmăriți utilizarea modelului în hPanel

Vedeți utilizarea în funcție de model, gestionați soldul creditului partajat și încărcați conturile dintr-un singur loc. Nu sunt necesare tablouri de bord separate pentru furnizori.
Urmăriți utilizarea modelului în hPanel

One-click setup for AI apps

Instalează OpenClaw sau Hermes Agent cu un singur clic și conectează-te automat la Hostinger AI Router. Nu trebuie să lipești chei API, nu trebuie să editezi fișiere de configurare. Alege modelul folosit de agentul tău din hPanel.
One-click setup for AI apps

  • Folosește fiecare model major, un singur echilibru

    Accesează ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini și multe altele fără conturi sau facturi separate.

  • Schimbați modelele fără a vă atinge codul

    OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.

  • Pay only for what you use

    Creditele sunt contorizate în funcție de solicitare, așa că nu ești niciodată blocat într-un cost lunar fix.

Obțineți un router AI

Starting at $5.99 • 5 credits

  • Cut costs with prompt caching

    Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.

  • Connect to your AI apps instantly

    Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.

  • Track spend as you go

    See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.

Get started

Hostinger AI Router FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Hostinger AI router.

What is Hostinger AI Router?

Hostinger AI Router este un endpoint securizat și un panou de bord pentru fiecare model AI. În loc să deschizi conturi la fiecare furnizor, primești o cheie API care ajunge la diverse modele de top — pe care le gestionezi chiar aici în hPanel.

Which AI models can I use?

Toate cele mai importante: OpenAI (GPT), Anthropic (Claude), Google (Gemini), Meta (Llama), Mistral și altele, plus modele open-source pentru text, imagine, audio și embeddings. Poți schimba sau compara modele cu o singură modificare de parametru și fără blocare de furnizor, iar modelele noi devin disponibile în momentul lansării lor.

How does billing and pricing work?

You pay with credits on a usage basis, charged per token, with no separate per-provider invoices. Your dashboard shows exactly what you're spending by model, key, and time period. You can also set spend limits and budget alerts, so costs never surprise you.

How do I keep costs, content, and data under control?

Poți construi propriile tale mecanisme de protecție — filtre de intrare și ieșire, limite de cheltuieli per cheie și limite de rată. Memorarea în cache reduce costurile și latența pentru solicitările repetate. În ceea ce privește datele, prompturile și răspunsurile tale nu sunt folosite pentru a antrena modele.

Pot folosi în propriile mele aplicații și în afara Hostinger?

Yes. Your key works anywhere — in your sites, scripts, or production apps, on or off Hostinger. The same gateway already powers Hostinger AI products like OpenClaw and the Hermes agent, and you get your own credits and API to build whatever you need.

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