Manage your Hostinger services from your IDE

With the Hostinger Connector, your AI coding assistant gets direct access to your infrastructure, so you can manage, deploy, and monitor without leaving your editor.

Install extension in VS Code

Click Install in VS Code to open Hostinger Connector directly in your IDE. Install the extension and connect your account with a one-click browser authentication.
Install in VS CodeSee documentation
Install extension in VS Code

See what your IDE can ship with Hostinger

Turn a screenshot into a live website

Paste a landing page screenshot into your IDE, let AI recreate the page, then publish it directly to Hostinger. No switching tools or tabs, just capture, code, and deploy from your IDE.
Install extension

Launch a ready-made WordPress site for any use case

Launch a WordPress site with pre-selected plugins and settings, ready for your exact use case.

Create custom WordPress plugins from your AI workflow

Create and deploy custom WordPress plugins or site features directly from your AI coding workflow.

Give your AI secure access to your infrastructure

No more switching between tabs. Hostinger Connector gives your AI agent scoped, secure access right where you already work.
AI-powered management

AI-powered management

Let your AI agent manage databases, configure DNS, and control server settings via MCP, with securely scoped access.

Secure by default

Secure by default

OAuth authentication means no manual key management and no credentials stored in config files.

Zero context switching

Zero context switching

Work from one place instead of switching between your terminal, browser tabs, and IDE.

See what your IDE can do with Hostinger

Spin up infrastructure from chat

Deploy VPSs, choose operating systems, and manage firewalls without leaving the conversation.

Deploy sites from your editor

Push code and publish WordPress or static sites in one flow without leaving your IDE.

Monitor servers in real time

Check CPU, memory, and bandwidth usage. Scan for malware, and restore backups from chat.

Manage domains with prompts

Update DNS records, connect domains, and manage routing with natural language.

Get your plan and manage it through your favorite IDE

Get started in complete confidence. Our 30-day money-back guarantee means it's risk-free.
CEL MAI POPULAR
79% reducere
Business
Mai multe instrumente și putere de creștere
18,99 
3,99  /lună

+2 lună gratuită

Alege un plan
Obții 48 luni la prețul de 191,52 € (preț normal 911,52 €). Se reînnoiește la prețul de 16,99 €/lună.
5 Aplicații web Node.js administrate
Până la 50 site-uri web
5 credite pentru vibe coding
2 nuclee CPU
3 GB RAM
50 GB de cea mai rapidă stocare NVMe
5 căsuțe poștale per site web - gratuit 1 an

Beneficii Business

Construiește cu Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Domeniu gratuit timp de 1 an
Certificate SSL administrate
GRATUIT
CDN intern global
GRATUIT
Integrare GitHub cu implementări automate
Implementări bazate pe IDE
NOU
Backupuri zilnice și la cerere
Aplicație web Firewall
Gestionarea traficului prin roboți AI
Lățime de bandă nelimitată
Bază de date MySQL administrată
69% reducere
Cloud Startup
De 20 de ori mai multă putere pentru site-urile tale web cu găzduire Cloud
25,99 
7,99  /lună

+2 lună gratuită

Alege un plan
Obții 48 luni la prețul de 383,52 € (preț normal 1.247,52 €). Se reînnoiește la prețul de 23,99 €/lună.
10 Aplicații web Node.js administrate
NOU
Până la 100 site-uri web
5 credite pentru vibe coding
4 nuclee CPU
4 GB RAM
100 GB de cea mai rapidă stocare NVMe
10 căsuțe poștale per site web - gratuit 1 an

Totul de pe planul Business, plus:

Asistență prioritară de la experți – 24/7
Obții extra control și stabilitate cu o adresă IP dedicată
Gestionezi traficul de vârf cu un boost de putere timp de o săptămână/lună
Performanță mai bună a bazei de date și limite de conexiune
CEL MAI POPULAR
79% reducere
Business
Mai multe instrumente și putere de creștere
18,99 
3,99  /lună

+2 lună gratuită

Alege un plan
Obții 48 luni la prețul de 191,52 € (preț normal 911,52 €). Se reînnoiește la prețul de 16,99 €/lună.
5 Aplicații web Node.js administrate
Până la 50 site-uri web
5 credite pentru vibe coding
2 nuclee CPU
3 GB RAM
50 GB de cea mai rapidă stocare NVMe
5 căsuțe poștale per site web - gratuit 1 an

Beneficii Business

Construiește cu Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Domeniu gratuit timp de 1 an
Certificate SSL administrate
GRATUIT
CDN intern global
GRATUIT
Integrare GitHub cu implementări automate
Implementări bazate pe IDE
NOU
Backupuri zilnice și la cerere
Aplicație web Firewall
Gestionarea traficului prin roboți AI
Lățime de bandă nelimitată
Bază de date MySQL administrată
69% reducere
Cloud Startup
De 20 de ori mai multă putere pentru site-urile tale web cu găzduire Cloud
25,99 
7,99  /lună

+2 lună gratuită

Alege un plan
Obții 48 luni la prețul de 383,52 € (preț normal 1.247,52 €). Se reînnoiește la prețul de 23,99 €/lună.
10 Aplicații web Node.js administrate
NOU
Până la 100 site-uri web
5 credite pentru vibe coding
4 nuclee CPU
4 GB RAM
100 GB de cea mai rapidă stocare NVMe
10 căsuțe poștale per site web - gratuit 1 an

Totul de pe planul Business, plus:

Asistență prioritară de la experți – 24/7
Obții extra control și stabilitate cu o adresă IP dedicată
Gestionezi traficul de vârf cu un boost de putere timp de o săptămână/lună
Performanță mai bună a bazei de date și limite de conexiune

Prețul afișat este prețul lunar, fără taxele aplicabile. Prețul total al planului, care se achită integral la finalizarea comenzii, include rata lunară multiplicată la numărul de luni din planul tău, plus taxele aplicabile.

Hostinger API FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Hostinger API.

Where can I find the full API reference?

The complete API documentation, including all endpoints, request parameters, and response schemas, is available at developers.hostinger.com.

How do I authenticate with the Hostinger API?

Generate an API token from hPanel under API settings. Pass it as a Bearer token in the Authorization header of every request. Tokens are scoped per account and can be revoked at any time.

What can I manage through the API?

The Hostinger API covers Web Hosting, VPS, Domain, Reach (email marketing) and billing information. If you're using the MCP Connector, these same resources are exposed directly to your AI agent inside your IDE.

Is there a sandbox or test environment I can use?

Not at this time. All API calls interact with your live account, so use a dedicated test server or domain when experimenting.

Are there rate limits I should know about?

Yes. The API enforces rate limits to ensure fair usage. If you exceed them, you'll receive a 429 Too Many Requests response. Rate limit headers are included in every response to help you manage request timing. Exceeding the limit repeatedly may result in your IP being temporarily blocked.

Ne pasă de confidențialitatea ta

Acest site web utilizează cookie-uri care sunt necesare pentru ca site-ul să funcționeze corect și pentru a obține date despre modul în care interacționezi cu acesta, precum și în scopuri de marketing. Dacă dai click pe Acceptă, îți exprimi acordul la stocarea modulelor cookie pe didpozitivul tău pentru reclame, personalizare și statistici, așa cum este descris în Politica noastră de Cookies.