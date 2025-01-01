Hostinger coupon codes and promotions
Jackpot! You’ve just discovered our latest coupon codes and deals.
Rs. 299 /mo
+ months free
30-day money-back guarantee
Special discounts for web hosting
Looking to start a blog, personal website, or eCommerce website? Thanks to Hostinger web hosting coupon, you can get a hosting plan today for a fraction of its regular price. For your convenience, you won’t even have to insert the coupon code - it is applied automatically.
Build your online presence with a guarantee of 99.9% uptime and 24/7 customer support.
Pick your perfect plan
Single
Ideal solution for beginners.
Rs. 1,399SAVE 79%
Rs. 299 /mo
Renews at Rs.699/mo for 4 years. Cancel anytime.
1 website
Managed Hosting for WordPress
~10 000 visits monthly
10 GB SSD storage
200 000 files and directories (inodes)
Free domain (Rs.2,499 value)
Free pre-built templates
Free automatic website migration
Unlimited free SSL
1 mailbox - free for 1 year
Weekly backups
WordPress vulnerabilities scanner
Smart WordPress auto updates
Standard WordPress acceleration
Unlimited bandwidth
Free CDN
WordPress staging tool
Dedicated IP address
Priority support
See all features
MOST POPULAR
Premium
Everything you need to create your website.
Rs. 1,999SAVE 73%
Rs. 531 /mo
Renews at Rs.1,099/mo for 4 years. Cancel anytime.
25 websites
Managed Hosting for WordPress
~25 000 visits monthly
25 GB SSD storage
400 000 files and directories (inodes)
Free domain (Rs.2,499 value)
Free pre-built templates
Free automatic website migration
Unlimited free SSL
25 mailboxes - free for 1 year
Weekly backups
WordPress vulnerabilities scanner
Smart WordPress auto updates
Standard WordPress acceleration
Unlimited bandwidth
Free CDN
WordPress staging tool
Dedicated IP address
Priority support
See all features
Business
Level up with more power and enhanced features.
Rs. 2,499SAVE 66%
Rs. 854 /mo
Renews at Rs.1,899/mo for 4 years. Cancel anytime.
50 websites
Managed Hosting for WordPress
~100 000 visits monthly
50 GB NVMe storage
600 000 files and directories (inodes)
Free domain (Rs.2,499 value)
Free pre-built templates
Free automatic website migration
Unlimited free SSL
50 mailboxes - free for 1 year
Daily and on-demand backups
WordPress vulnerabilities scanner
Smart WordPress auto updates
Advanced WordPress acceleration
Unlimited bandwidth
Free CDN
WordPress staging tool
Dedicated IP address
Priority support
See all features
Cloud Startup
Enjoy optimized performance & powerful resources.
Rs. 5,699SAVE 65%
Rs. 1,994 /mo
Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 4 years. Cancel anytime.
100 websites
Managed Hosting for WordPress
~200 000 visits monthly
100 GB NVMe storage
2 000 000 files and directories (inodes)
Free domain (Rs.2,499 value)
Free pre-built templates
Free automatic website migration
Unlimited free SSL
100 mailboxes - free for 1 year
Daily and on-demand backups
WordPress vulnerabilities scanner
Smart WordPress auto updates
Advanced WordPress acceleration
Unlimited bandwidth
Free CDN
WordPress staging tool
Dedicated IP address
Priority support
See all features
Payment terms
How to redeem Hostinger coupons
Follow these 3 simple steps to use the Hostinger codes and coupons.
Choose your plan with coupon applied
Claim your Hostinger promo code by clicking on your chosen plan in the table above and going to the checkout page.
Go through the checkout process
Fill in the payment details and complete the transaction to reach the members area.
Enjoy your web hosting
This is where your journey begins. Choose your website creation tool or upload an existing site.
Hostinger coupon codes FAQs
Find answers to frequently asked questions about the discount codes for our yearly hosting plans.