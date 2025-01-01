Hostinger coupon codes and promotions
料金プラン
Premium
Webサイト作成に必要なすべてのもの
¥ 1,26978％節約
¥ 284 /月
更新料は4年で¥ 569/月です。いつでもキャンセルできます。
25件のWebサイト
WordPress向けマネージドホスティング
月当たり約25 000回の訪問数
25GBのSSDストレージ
400 000のファイルとディレクトリ（inode）
無料のドメイン（¥ 1,549相当）
無料の事前構築テンプレート
無料の自動Webサイト移行
無料で無制限のSSL
25つのメールボックス - 1年間無料
毎週のバックアップ
WordPressの脆弱性スキャナー
WordPressのスマート自動更新
スタンダードWordPressアクセラレーター
無制限の帯域幅
無料のCDN
WordPressのステージングツール
専用のIPアドレス
優先的なサポート
一番人気
Business
高度な機能が備わったプラン
¥ 1,79975％節約
¥ 446 /月
更新料は4年で¥ 969/月です。いつでもキャンセルできます。
50件のWebサイト
WordPress向けマネージドホスティング
月当たり約100 000回の訪問数
50GBのNVMeストレージ
600 000のファイルとディレクトリ（inode）
無料のドメイン（¥ 1,549相当）
無料の事前構築テンプレート
無料の自動Webサイト移行
無料で無制限のSSL
50つのメールボックス - 1年間無料
毎日 / オンデマンドのバックアップ
WordPressの脆弱性スキャナー
WordPressのスマート自動更新
アドバンスドWordPressアクセラレーター
無制限の帯域幅
無料のCDN
WordPressのステージングツール
専用のIPアドレス
優先的なサポート
Cloud Startup
最適化されたパフォーマンス＆強力なリソース
¥ 3,57973％節約
¥ 978 /月
更新料は4年で¥ 2,559/月です。いつでもキャンセルできます。
100件のWebサイト
WordPress向けマネージドホスティング
月当たり約200 000回の訪問数
100GBのNVMeストレージ
2 000 000のファイルとディレクトリ（inode）
無料のドメイン（¥ 1,549相当）
無料の事前構築テンプレート
無料の自動Webサイト移行
無料で無制限のSSL
100つのメールボックス - 1年間無料
毎日 / オンデマンドのバックアップ
WordPressの脆弱性スキャナー
WordPressのスマート自動更新
アドバンスドWordPressアクセラレーター
無制限の帯域幅
無料のCDN
WordPressのステージングツール
専用のIPアドレス
優先的なサポート
How to redeem Hostinger coupons
Follow these 3 simple steps to use the Hostinger codes and coupons.
Choose your plan with coupon applied
Claim your Hostinger promo code by clicking on your chosen plan in the table above and going to the checkout page.
Go through the checkout process
Fill in the payment details and complete the transaction to reach the members area.
Enjoy your web hosting
This is where your journey begins. Choose your website creation tool or upload an existing site.
Hostinger coupon codes FAQs
Find answers to frequently asked questions about the discount codes for our yearly hosting plans.