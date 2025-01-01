Hostinger coupon codes and promotions
Jackpot! You’ve just discovered our latest coupon codes and deals.
₦ 2,755.00 /mo
+ months free
30-day money-back guarantee
Special discounts for hosting and Website Builder plans
Hosting
Secure. Speedy. The way a website should be. That’s the promise of all our web hosting services.
Website Builder
Create a site or online store in 3 steps. Add a site description, let AI build it, then add the finishing touches.
VPS hosting
More power and control with VPS hosting. Free automatic weekly backups included.
Pick your perfect plan
Coupon code 'COUPONSPAGE' applied successfully.
75% OFF
Premium
Everything you need to get started
₦ 2,755.00 /mo
Get 48 months for ₦132,240.00 (regular price ₦523,200.00). Renews at ₦7,900.00/mo.
Create up to 25 websites
25 GB of storage for your files (SSD)
2 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Premium benefits:
Free domain for 1 year
Keep every site safe with free SSL
Get weekly auto backups for easy data recovery
Email marketingNEW
Migrate your site for free and with no downtime
Build sites in minutes with AI Website Builder
Enjoy having your WordPress sites maintained for you
MOST POPULAR
61% OFF
Business
More tools and power for growth
₦ 4,655.00 /mo
Get 48 months for ₦223,440.00 (regular price ₦571,200.00). Renews at ₦11,900.00/mo.
Create up to 50 websites
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Premium, plus:
Daily and on-demand backups to prevent any data loss
Build an ecommerce site with AI
AI Agent for WordPressFREE
Create ready-to-go WordPress sites in minutes with AI
Enjoy maximum website speed with free CDN
64% OFF
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
₦ 10,355.00 /mo
Get 48 months for ₦497,040.00 (regular price ₦1,387,200.00). Renews at ₦27,900.00/mo.
Create up to 100 websites
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Enjoy priority support – 24/7
How to redeem Hostinger coupons
Follow these 3 simple steps to use the Hostinger codes and coupons.
01
Choose your plan with coupon applied
Claim your Hostinger promo code by clicking on your chosen plan in the table above and going to the checkout page.
02
Go through the checkout process
Fill in the payment details and complete the transaction to reach the members area.
03
Enjoy your hosting plan
This is where your journey begins. Choose your website creation tool or migrate an existing site.
Hostinger coupon codes FAQs
Find answers to frequently asked questions about the discount codes for our yearly hosting plans.