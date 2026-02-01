Why choose Hostinger Reach?

We stripped away the complexity, the clunky integrations, and the need for a marketing degree. Reach allows anyone – from a beginner blogger to a growing small business – to create, send, and track professional, on-brand emails in minutes.

AI email templates in seconds

Never start from scratch. Type your idea and get a professional email in seconds. Full control to edit, but no need to struggle with HTML blocks or design—the AI builds it for you.

Easy email automations

Schedule emails to save time and stay consistent. Use pre-made automation templates for welcome series or drip campaigns. Zero manual work, maximum engagement.

Always on-brand

Set your logo, colors, and business info once. This is then applied automatically to every email. Bonus: Your campaigns run without the Hostinger Reach logo.

Pricing comparison

Hostinger believes every small business deserves professional tools without the high price tag. We make advanced features affordable, so solopreneurs can invest more time and money directly into growing their business, not into costly monthly software.
Hostinger Reach
MailerLite

Subscribers

Price
Price

Up to 500

RM 26.99
$15

Up to 2,500

RM 117.99
$30

Up to 5,000

RM 208.99
$37.50

Up to 10k

RM 338.99
$82.50

Up to 50k

RM 1,172.99
$255

*Date of comparison: Feb 1, 2026.

Leonardo Amoyr

With Hostinger Reach, I collect leads, segment, and send without juggling tools. Everything’s in one place.

Leonardo Amoyr

Entrepreneur & Content Creator

Kim Keogh Creates

Reach has real potential. I can send newsletters and build a private club of people genuinely interested in my art – it’s way more personal than social media.

Kim Keogh Creates

Illustrator / All-around creative | keoghcreates.com

Beautiful AI emails from a single prompt

Turn ideas into professional emails in minutes - no design or coding experience needed.
Build a loyal audience that keeps coming back
Go from idea to email – in minutes
Edit and improve by chatting with AI
Track what’s working to send smarter
Build a loyal audience that keeps coming back
Go from idea to email – in minutes
Edit and improve by chatting with AI
Track what’s working to send smarter
Build a loyal audience that keeps coming back
Go from idea to email – in minutes
Edit and improve by chatting with AI
Build a loyal audience that keeps coming back
Go from idea to email – in minutes
Edit and improve by chatting with AI
Track what’s working to send smarter
Build a loyal audience that keeps coming back
Go from idea to email – in minutes
Edit and improve by chatting with AI
Track what’s working to send smarter
Build a loyal audience that keeps coming back
Go from idea to email – in minutes
Edit and improve by chatting with AI

Start email marketing faster with AI

AI email builder

AI email builder

Never start from scratch. Type your idea and get a professional email in seconds, with full control over edits.

AI-powered segmentation

AI-powered segmentation

Chat with AI to describe the contacts you want to reach and get a ready-made group based on their details and activity.

Smart subject suggestions

Smart subject suggestions

Boost open rates with AI-generated subject lines that match your email content and grab attention instantly.

30-day money-back guarantee

How many subscribers do you have?

0
50k
0% OFF

Bulanan

Sehingga 500 pelanggan unik sebulan

RM  26.99 /mo

+3 mo. free

For 1 month. Renews at RM 26.99/mo.
Send 3 500 emails per month
Get 5 free monthly AI messages
No Reach logo in all of your emails
Manage unlimited segments
Connect Hostinger Website Builder or WordPress site
Priority 24/7 customer support

Email automations

Set up welcome email automation
Build automated email sequences with delays
Automated WooCommerce abandoned cart & post-purchase emails
Automated eCommerce post-purchase emails for Hostinger Website Builder

Email templates

Generate email templates using AI prompts
Edit AI-generated templates
Top up messages anytime
Personalize emails with contact name or email
Save brand assets for consistent design

Email campaigns

Schedule campaigns ahead of time
Track opens, clicks, and performance
Send test emails before launch
MOST POPULAR
74% OFF

Yearly

Sehingga 500 pelanggan unik sebulan

RM  6.99 /mo
Untuk 12 bulan. Diperbaharui pada RM 8.99/mo.
Send 3 500 emails per month
Get 5 free monthly AI messages
No Reach logo in all of your emails
Manage unlimited segments
Connect Hostinger Website Builder or WordPress site
Priority 24/7 customer support

Email automations

Set up welcome email automation
Build automated email sequences with delays
Automated WooCommerce abandoned cart & post-purchase emails
Automated eCommerce post-purchase emails for Hostinger Website Builder

Email templates

Generate email templates using AI prompts
Edit AI-generated templates
Top up messages anytime
Personalize emails with contact name or email
Save brand assets for consistent design

Email campaigns

Schedule campaigns ahead of time
Track opens, clicks, and performance
Send test emails before launch

The price shown is the monthly rate excluding any applicable taxes.

Reach

Enter a new era of email marketing

We care about your privacy

This website uses cookies that are needed for the site to work properly and to get data on how you interact with it, as well as for marketing purposes. By accepting, you agree to store cookies on your device for ad targeting, personalization, and analytics as described in our Cookie policy.