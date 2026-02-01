Why choose Hostinger Reach?
AI email templates in seconds
Never start from scratch. Type your idea and get a professional email in seconds. Full control to edit, but no need to struggle with HTML blocks or design—the AI builds it for you.
Easy email automations
Schedule emails to save time and stay consistent. Use pre-made automation templates for welcome series or drip campaigns. Zero manual work, maximum engagement.
Always on-brand
Set your logo, colors, and business info once. This is then applied automatically to every email. Bonus: Your campaigns run without the Hostinger Reach logo.
Pricing comparison
Subscribers
Price
Price
Up to 500
CA$ 8.39
$15
Up to 2,500
CA$ 37.69
$30
Up to 5,000
CA$ 66.99
$37.50
Up to 10k
CA$ 108.79
$82.50
Up to 50k
CA$ 376.69
$255
*Date of comparison: Feb 1, 2026.
With Hostinger Reach, I collect leads, segment, and send without juggling tools. Everything’s in one place.
Reach has real potential. I can send newsletters and build a private club of people genuinely interested in my art – it’s way more personal than social media.
Beautiful AI emails from a single prompt
Start email marketing faster with AI
AI-powered segmentation
Chat with AI to describe the contacts you want to reach and get a ready-made group based on their details and activity.
Smart subject suggestions
Boost open rates with AI-generated subject lines that match your email content and grab attention instantly.
How many subscribers do you have?
Monthly
Up to 500 unique subscribers per month
+3 mo. free
Yearly
Up to 500 unique subscribers per month
The price shown is the monthly rate excluding any applicable taxes.