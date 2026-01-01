Up to 70% off

Claude Code hosting

Perform coding tasks with Claude Code VPS hosting

免费每周一次自动备份
恶意软件扫描器
AI助手
CNY 47.99 /月
30天退款保证
claude code

Pick your Claude Code VPS hosting plan

立减66%
KVM 1
CNY 142.99
CNY 47.99 /月
以 CNY 87.99/月 的价格续订 2 年。可随时取消。
1 个 vCPU 内核
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe 硬盘空间
4 TB 流量
最热门
立减63%
KVM 2
CNY 178.99
CNY 65.99 /月
以 CNY 109.99/月 的价格续订 2 年。可随时取消。
2 个vCPU 内核
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe 硬盘空间
8 TB 流量
立减70%
KVM 4
CNY 314.99
CNY 94.99 /月
以 CNY 211.99/月 的价格续订 2 年。可随时取消。
4 个vCPU 内核
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe 硬盘空间
16 TB 流量
立减65%
KVM 8
CNY 540.99
CNY 189.99 /月
以 CNY 365.99/月 的价格续订 2 年。可随时取消。
8 个vCPU 内核
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe 硬盘空间
32 TB 流量
立减66%
KVM 1
CNY 142.99
CNY 47.99 /月
以 CNY 87.99/月 的价格续订 2 年。可随时取消。
1 个 vCPU 内核
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe 硬盘空间
4 TB 流量
最热门
立减63%
KVM 2
CNY 178.99
CNY 65.99 /月
以 CNY 109.99/月 的价格续订 2 年。可随时取消。
2 个vCPU 内核
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe 硬盘空间
8 TB 流量
立减70%
KVM 4
CNY 314.99
CNY 94.99 /月
以 CNY 211.99/月 的价格续订 2 年。可随时取消。
4 个vCPU 内核
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe 硬盘空间
16 TB 流量
立减65%
KVM 8
CNY 540.99
CNY 189.99 /月
以 CNY 365.99/月 的价格续订 2 年。可随时取消。
8 个vCPU 内核
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe 硬盘空间
32 TB 流量

每个套餐都包含您所需的一切以及更多

AMD EPYC 处理器
NVMe SSD存储
全球数据中心
每周免费备份
防火墙管理
1 Gbps 网络速度
公共 API
由 MCP 提供支持的 AI 助手
免费域名一年
AMD EPYC 处理器
NVMe SSD存储
全球数据中心
每周免费备份
防火墙管理
1 Gbps 网络速度
公共 API
由 MCP 提供支持的 AI 助手
免费域名一年

所有套餐均需预付费。月费等于套餐总价除以套餐使用月数。

Run private, high-performance AI environments with Claude Code VPS hosting

Claude Code is an AI-powered command-line tool that allows developers to use Claude models to perform coding tasks directly in their terminal. But to harness its full potential, you need a secure, scalable, always-on, and high-performance infrastructure — that’s where our VPS comes in.

With the Claude Code Remote feature, you can securely bridge your persistent VPS environment to the Claude mobile app or web interface. This ensures true 24/7 availability, allowing you to monitor and manage long-running coding tasks from any device.
claude code 2

Scale your AI development securely with Claude Code VPS hosting

Combine Claude Code’s intuitive AI workflow platform with our powerful VPS infrastructure. Deploy models faster, customize your setup, and keep full control over your data.

Secure accessibility via Remote Control

Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.

claude code

Optimized for AI workloads

Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.

claude code vps

Fully customizable setup

Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.

claude code 4

Secure accessibility via Remote Control

Uuse the Claude Code Remote Control feature to bridge into your dev environment from anywhere.

claude code

Optimized for AI workloads

Our VPS uses AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage to ensure stable, fast inference and deployment times.

claude code vps

Fully customizable setup

Install dependencies, manage APIs, and configure environments your way — with full root access and snapshots.

claude code 4

推荐的服务器位置：

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Deploy AI workloads anywhere in the world

We have data centers in Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. Choose the nearest server for faster model deployment, lower latency, and smoother collaboration.

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Highly-rated Claude Code VPS hosting provider

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

我对 Hostinger 的 VPS 主机非常满意！他们的正常运行时间始终一流，确保我的网站顺畅地运行。每次我需要帮助的时候，他们的技术支持团队总是快速响应、专业度高，真诚地为我提供帮助。

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

如果AI无法解答你的问题，还有Hostinger AI聊天机器人+人工聊天，让一切都非常顺利。哦，他们的VPS简直棒极了，没有上下波动。感谢开发团队和其他相关人员。继续加油🚀

Noel
Noel

终于找到一家做得不错的 VPS 主机公司了！价格合理。优秀的门户网站，尊重用户的时间。无缝备份。良好的支持。真的非常可靠。

Omkar
Omkar

在无法访问我的自托管 n8n 实例后，我联系了 Hostinger 支持团队，他们的服务让我非常满意。支持团队的 Kodee 和 Mohammad 非常耐心，而且非常细心。

Sylvain
Sylvain

非常感谢Carla帮我完成Hostinger VPS N8N升级。她专业且知识储备充足，再次感谢Carla。

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS 绝对出色。它能始终运行良好，速度快又稳，从不宕机，从不崩溃。

Martin K
Martin K

这家公司运营得很好，我对他们提供的服务非常满意。不像其他一样提供优质 VPS 设置和价格方案的公司那样收费昂贵。

VPS made easy with Kodee

Built right into your VPS dashboard, Kodee – your AI-powered VPS agent – helps you manage and optimize your Claude Code environment effortlessly. Powered by the Model Context Protocol (MCP), Kodee can install dependencies, configure your coding setup, troubleshoot errors, and execute development commands directly via chat.

kodee

30天退款保证

我们提供 30 天退款保证，让您安心试用。详情请参阅我们的退款政策

Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
reviews
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews

Claude Code VPS FAQ:

What is Claude Code VPS hosting?

Claude Code VPS hosting provides a private, secure environment to run and develop AI apps using Claude’s open-source framework.

Why should I host Claude Code on a VPS?

Running Claude Code on a VPS ensures better performance, data privacy, and scalability — perfect for teams working on AI projects. By running Claude Code on a VPS, you create a persistent, always-on development environment that operates independently of your local hardware. Using the Claude Code Remote feature, you securely bridge this VPS to your phone or browser, allowing you to trigger massive refactors or complex builds and walk away. Even if your laptop is closed or your phone dies, the VPS keeps 'grinding' through the task, sending you a push notification only when the job is done or your input is needed.

Does Claude Code require technical setup?

It’s simple to set up. You can deploy it with one click and use Kodee, our AI assistant, for quick configuration and troubleshooting.

Can I integrate Claude Code with APIs or external tools?

Yes. You can connect Claude Code to multiple AI APIs and libraries directly from your VPS environment.

Is Claude Code VPS hosting secure?

Absolutely. Our VPS includes DDoS protection, malware scanning, and free weekly backups to keep your AI data safe.

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