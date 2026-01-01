Deploy qBittorrent in one click installation.
Free, open-source BitTorrent client with a full-featured web interface and RSS-based automated downloading.
Trouvez le forfait VPS idéal pour qBittorrent
Chaque plan comprend tout ce dont vous avez besoin et bien plus encore
Découvrez ce que vous pouvez créer avec qBittorrent
qBittorrent is a free, open-source BitTorrent client that delivers professional-grade features without advertisements, bundled software, or privacy-compromising telemetry. Originally built as a lightweight alternative to bloated commercial torrent clients, it combines sequential downloading, bandwidth scheduling, IP filtering, and an integrated search engine in a clean interface.
Running qBittorrent on a VPS provides always-on downloading and seeding with datacenter-grade bandwidth, removes the impact on home network performance during large transfers, and integrates seamlessly with media automation tools like Sonarr, Radarr, and Lidarr for hands-free library management.
Principales fonctionnalités de qBittorrent
Browser-Based Web UI
Manage torrents from any device through a full-featured web interface that mirrors the desktop experience without installing extra software.
RSS Automation
Subscribe to RSS feeds and define download rules so new releases matching your criteria are fetched automatically without manual searching.
Sequential Downloading
Download files in order so media can be previewed while the rest of the torrent is still transferring, useful for large video files.
Privacy Controls
Built-in IP filtering, encryption options, and zero telemetry keep your download activity private without relying on third-party add-ons.
Automation Integration
REST API and category-based path routing connect qBittorrent directly to Sonarr, Radarr, and Lidarr for fully automated media pipelines.
Pourquoi choisir Hostinger pour qBittorrent
Lancement en un clic
Déployez votre application instantanément grâce à une configuration préinstallée. Aucune installation manuelle ni paramétrage de configuration complexe.
Une sécurité digne de confiance
Protégez vos applications grâce à un pare-feu intégré, une protection DDoS et une surveillance continue.
Gestionnaire Docker intégré
Exécutez et gérez plusieurs conteneurs Docker à partir d’un seul endroit. Déployez, mettez à jour et surveillez vos projets en toute simplicité.
Lancement en un clic
Déployez votre application instantanément grâce à une configuration préinstallée. Aucune installation manuelle ni paramétrage de configuration complexe.
Une sécurité digne de confiance
Protégez vos applications grâce à un pare-feu intégré, une protection DDoS et une surveillance continue.
Gestionnaire Docker intégré
Exécutez et gérez plusieurs conteneurs Docker à partir d’un seul endroit. Déployez, mettez à jour et surveillez vos projets en toute simplicité.
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