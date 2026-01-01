Deploy PostgreSQL in one click installation.
The world's most advanced open-source relational database — trusted for over 35 years for reliability, ACID compliance, and powerful SQL features.
Trouvez le forfait VPS idéal pour PostgreSQL
Chaque plan comprend tout ce dont vous avez besoin et bien plus encore
Découvrez ce que vous pouvez créer avec PostgreSQL
PostgreSQL is a battle-tested open-source relational database that handles everything from simple web-app backends to enterprise data warehouses. It supports the full SQL standard alongside JSON, arrays, full-text search, geospatial data via PostGIS, and hundreds of extensions — giving you the flexibility to model any kind of data without switching databases.
Running PostgreSQL on your own VPS means dedicated CPU and memory for query workloads, full control over configuration tuning and extension installation, and complete data sovereignty with no per-query cloud charges or storage caps imposed by managed services.
Principales fonctionnalités de PostgreSQL
ACID Compliance
Every transaction is fully atomic, consistent, isolated, and durable, so your data stays correct even during concurrent writes, crashes, or partial failures.
JSON & Hybrid Schemas
Store and query structured relational data alongside flexible JSONB documents in the same database, eliminating the need for a separate NoSQL store.
Advanced Indexing
B-tree, Hash, GiST, GIN, and BRIN indexes let you tune query performance for any access pattern — from simple lookups to full-text search and geospatial queries.
Rich Extension Ecosystem
PostGIS for geospatial data, pg_vector for AI embeddings, and hundreds of community extensions make PostgreSQL adaptable to virtually any use case.
Streaming Replication
Built-in logical and physical replication supports high-availability standby servers and point-in-time recovery for mission-critical production workloads.
Pourquoi choisir Hostinger pour PostgreSQL
Lancement en un clic
Déployez votre application instantanément grâce à une configuration préinstallée. Aucune installation manuelle ni paramétrage de configuration complexe.
Une sécurité digne de confiance
Protégez vos applications grâce à un pare-feu intégré, une protection DDoS et une surveillance continue.
Gestionnaire Docker intégré
Exécutez et gérez plusieurs conteneurs Docker à partir d’un seul endroit. Déployez, mettez à jour et surveillez vos projets en toute simplicité.
Lancement en un clic
Déployez votre application instantanément grâce à une configuration préinstallée. Aucune installation manuelle ni paramétrage de configuration complexe.
Une sécurité digne de confiance
Protégez vos applications grâce à un pare-feu intégré, une protection DDoS et une surveillance continue.
Gestionnaire Docker intégré
Exécutez et gérez plusieurs conteneurs Docker à partir d’un seul endroit. Déployez, mettez à jour et surveillez vos projets en toute simplicité.
Emplacement du serveur recommandé :
Vérification en cours...
Hébergez localement. Performez mondialement.
Un hébergement VPS Docker fiable et performant
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Hostinger propose d’excellentes solutions VPS à des prix raisonnables. Les services utilisés jusqu’à présent répondent parfaitement à mes attentes.
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