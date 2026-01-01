Jusqu’à 70 % de rabais sur ntfy

Deploy ntfy in one click installation.

Lightweight self-hosted push notification server — send alerts to any device with a single HTTP request, no SDK or account needed.

Lancez votre application instantanément
Sauvegardes hebdomadaires automatiques gratuites
VPS géré par l’IA
$ CA9,09/mois
Choisir un forfait
Garantie de remboursement de 30 jours
Deploy ntfy in one click installation.

Trouvez le forfait VPS idéal pour ntfy

67 % de réduction
KVM 1
$ CA27,19
$ CA9,09/mois
Sélectionner
Renouvellement au prix de $ CA 16,79/mois pour 2 ans. Annulez à tout instant.
1 cœur vCPU
4 Go de RAM
50 Go d'espace disque NVMe
4 To de bande passante
Le plus populaire
64 % de réduction
KVM 2
$ CA34,19
$ CA12,29/mois
Sélectionner
Renouvellement au prix de $ CA 20,99/mois pour 2 ans. Annulez à tout instant.
2 cœurs vCPU
8 Go de RAM
100 Go d'espace disque NVMe
8 To de bande passante
70 % de réduction
KVM 4
$ CA59,99
$ CA18,19/mois
Sélectionner
Renouvellement au prix de $ CA 40,49/mois pour 2 ans. Annulez à tout instant.
4 cœurs vCPU
16 Go de RAM
200 Go d'espace disque NVMe
16 To de bande passante
65 % de réduction
KVM 8
$ CA103,29
$ CA36,29/mois
Sélectionner
Renouvellement au prix de $ CA 69,79/mois pour 2 ans. Annulez à tout instant.
8 cœurs vCPU
32 Go de RAM
400 Go d'espace disque NVMe
32 To de bande passante
67 % de réduction
KVM 1
$ CA27,19
$ CA9,09/mois
Sélectionner
Renouvellement au prix de $ CA 16,79/mois pour 2 ans. Annulez à tout instant.
1 cœur vCPU
4 Go de RAM
50 Go d'espace disque NVMe
4 To de bande passante
Le plus populaire
64 % de réduction
KVM 2
$ CA34,19
$ CA12,29/mois
Sélectionner
Renouvellement au prix de $ CA 20,99/mois pour 2 ans. Annulez à tout instant.
2 cœurs vCPU
8 Go de RAM
100 Go d'espace disque NVMe
8 To de bande passante
70 % de réduction
KVM 4
$ CA59,99
$ CA18,19/mois
Sélectionner
Renouvellement au prix de $ CA 40,49/mois pour 2 ans. Annulez à tout instant.
4 cœurs vCPU
16 Go de RAM
200 Go d'espace disque NVMe
16 To de bande passante
65 % de réduction
KVM 8
$ CA103,29
$ CA36,29/mois
Sélectionner
Renouvellement au prix de $ CA 69,79/mois pour 2 ans. Annulez à tout instant.
8 cœurs vCPU
32 Go de RAM
400 Go d'espace disque NVMe
32 To de bande passante

Chaque plan comprend tout ce dont vous avez besoin et bien plus encore

Gestionnaire Docker
Accès rapide aux journaux des conteneurs
Mises à jour en un clic
Processeurs AMD EPYC
Stockage NVMe SSD
Vitesse réseau de 1 Gbit/s
API publique
Centres de données partout dans le monde
Nom de domaine gratuit pendant 1 an
Gestionnaire Docker
Accès rapide aux journaux des conteneurs
Mises à jour en un clic
Processeurs AMD EPYC
Stockage NVMe SSD
Vitesse réseau de 1 Gbit/s
API publique
Centres de données partout dans le monde
Nom de domaine gratuit pendant 1 an

Tous les forfaits sont payés à l’avance. Le tarif mensuel correspond au prix total du forfait divisé par le nombre de mois de votre forfait.

Découvrez ce que vous pouvez créer avec ntfy

ntfy is a simple, open-source push notification service that turns a plain HTTP POST into an instant alert on your phone, desktop, or browser. There are no accounts to create, no SDKs to install, and no complex integrations — just publish a message to a topic URL and subscribed clients receive it immediately via the official Android, iOS, or web app.

Self-hosting ntfy on your VPS removes rate limits, eliminates data collection, and makes every script, cron job, and self-hosted application on your infrastructure observable with a single curl command — no dependency on commercial push services that can change pricing or terms.

Commencer
Découvrez ce que vous pouvez créer avec {name}

Principales fonctionnalités de ntfy

Simple HTTP API

Send a notification with a single curl command — no SDK, library, or account registration required, making integration trivially easy from any language or tool.

Topic-Based Routing

Organize alerts by topic so different scripts, apps, and automations publish to separate channels and subscribers receive only what they care about.

Mobile and Web Apps

Official Android and iOS apps deliver push notifications instantly, while built-in web push support means you can receive alerts in any browser without an app.

Rich Notification Options

Set titles, priorities, emoji tags, action buttons, and file attachments so every alert carries the context needed to act without opening a dashboard.

Access Control

Protect topics with per-user read/write permissions and optional authentication, keeping private alerts away from unauthorized subscribers.

Pourquoi choisir Hostinger pour ntfy

Lancement en un clic

Déployez votre application instantanément grâce à une configuration préinstallée. Aucune installation manuelle ni paramétrage de configuration complexe.

Lancement en un clic

Une sécurité digne de confiance

Protégez vos applications grâce à un pare-feu intégré, une protection DDoS et une surveillance continue.

Une sécurité digne de confiance

Gestionnaire Docker intégré

Exécutez et gérez plusieurs conteneurs Docker à partir d’un seul endroit. Déployez, mettez à jour et surveillez vos projets en toute simplicité.

Gestionnaire Docker intégré

Lancement en un clic

Déployez votre application instantanément grâce à une configuration préinstallée. Aucune installation manuelle ni paramétrage de configuration complexe.

Lancement en un clic

Une sécurité digne de confiance

Protégez vos applications grâce à un pare-feu intégré, une protection DDoS et une surveillance continue.

Une sécurité digne de confiance

Gestionnaire Docker intégré

Exécutez et gérez plusieurs conteneurs Docker à partir d’un seul endroit. Déployez, mettez à jour et surveillez vos projets en toute simplicité.

Gestionnaire Docker intégré

Emplacement du serveur recommandé :

Vérification en cours...

Hébergez localement. Performez mondialement.

Sélectionnez un serveur situé à proximité de votre public pour accélérer le chargement de votre site. Nos centres de données sont répartis en Amérique du Nord, en Europe, en Asie et en Amérique du Sud.
Commencer
Hébergez localement. Performez mondialement.

Un hébergement VPS Docker fiable et performant

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

Je ne pourrais pas demander mieux avec l'hébergement VPS de Hostinger! La disponibilité est toujours excellente, ce qui permet au site de fonctionner sans interruption. Chaque fois que j'ai eu besoin d'aide, leur équipe de soutien technique s'est montrée rapide, compétente et vraiment efficace.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Excellente expérience avec Hostinger du début à la fin. L’assistance par IA est efficace et le soutien humain prend le relais rapidement au besoin. Quant au VPS, il est incroyablement performant et stable. Merci à toute l’équipe pour votre excellent travail 🚀

Noel
Noel

Enfin un fournisseur VPS qui répond réellement aux attentes! Tarifs compétitifs, interface efficace et intuitive, sauvegardes sans problèmes, excellent soutien et stabilité remarquable. Une plateforme d’une grande fiabilité.

Omkar
Omkar

L'assistance de Hostinger a été exceptionnelle lorsque j’ai perdu l’accès à mon instance n8n auto-hébergée. Kodee et Mohammad ont pris le temps de m’aider avec patience, rigueur et professionnalisme.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Merci à Carla pour son aide avec la mise à niveau de n8n sur mon VPS Hostinger. Son professionnalisme et son expertise ont vraiment fait la différence.

Herriman
Herriman

Le VPS de Hostinger est tout simplement exceptionnel. Il fonctionne toujours parfaitement : rapide, stable et fiable. Aucune interruption, aucun problème de fonctionnement.

Martin K
Martin K

Hostinger propose d’excellentes solutions VPS à des prix raisonnables. Les services utilisés jusqu’à présent répondent parfaitement à mes attentes.

Garantie de remboursement de 30 jours

Profitez d’un essai sans risque avec notre garantie de remboursement de 30 jours. Consultez notre politique de remboursement pour en savoir plus.

Commencer

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