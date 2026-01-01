Deploy ntfy in one click installation.
Lightweight self-hosted push notification server — send alerts to any device with a single HTTP request, no SDK or account needed.
Trouvez le forfait VPS idéal pour ntfy
Chaque plan comprend tout ce dont vous avez besoin et bien plus encore
Découvrez ce que vous pouvez créer avec ntfy
ntfy is a simple, open-source push notification service that turns a plain HTTP POST into an instant alert on your phone, desktop, or browser. There are no accounts to create, no SDKs to install, and no complex integrations — just publish a message to a topic URL and subscribed clients receive it immediately via the official Android, iOS, or web app.
Self-hosting ntfy on your VPS removes rate limits, eliminates data collection, and makes every script, cron job, and self-hosted application on your infrastructure observable with a single curl command — no dependency on commercial push services that can change pricing or terms.
Principales fonctionnalités de ntfy
Simple HTTP API
Send a notification with a single curl command — no SDK, library, or account registration required, making integration trivially easy from any language or tool.
Topic-Based Routing
Organize alerts by topic so different scripts, apps, and automations publish to separate channels and subscribers receive only what they care about.
Mobile and Web Apps
Official Android and iOS apps deliver push notifications instantly, while built-in web push support means you can receive alerts in any browser without an app.
Rich Notification Options
Set titles, priorities, emoji tags, action buttons, and file attachments so every alert carries the context needed to act without opening a dashboard.
Access Control
Protect topics with per-user read/write permissions and optional authentication, keeping private alerts away from unauthorized subscribers.
Pourquoi choisir Hostinger pour ntfy
Lancement en un clic
Déployez votre application instantanément grâce à une configuration préinstallée. Aucune installation manuelle ni paramétrage de configuration complexe.
Une sécurité digne de confiance
Protégez vos applications grâce à un pare-feu intégré, une protection DDoS et une surveillance continue.
Gestionnaire Docker intégré
Exécutez et gérez plusieurs conteneurs Docker à partir d’un seul endroit. Déployez, mettez à jour et surveillez vos projets en toute simplicité.
Lancement en un clic
Déployez votre application instantanément grâce à une configuration préinstallée. Aucune installation manuelle ni paramétrage de configuration complexe.
Une sécurité digne de confiance
Protégez vos applications grâce à un pare-feu intégré, une protection DDoS et une surveillance continue.
Gestionnaire Docker intégré
Exécutez et gérez plusieurs conteneurs Docker à partir d’un seul endroit. Déployez, mettez à jour et surveillez vos projets en toute simplicité.
Emplacement du serveur recommandé :
Vérification en cours...
Hébergez localement. Performez mondialement.
Un hébergement VPS Docker fiable et performant
Je ne pourrais pas demander mieux avec l'hébergement VPS de Hostinger! La disponibilité est toujours excellente, ce qui permet au site de fonctionner sans interruption. Chaque fois que j'ai eu besoin d'aide, leur équipe de soutien technique s'est montrée rapide, compétente et vraiment efficace.
Excellente expérience avec Hostinger du début à la fin. L’assistance par IA est efficace et le soutien humain prend le relais rapidement au besoin. Quant au VPS, il est incroyablement performant et stable. Merci à toute l’équipe pour votre excellent travail 🚀
Enfin un fournisseur VPS qui répond réellement aux attentes! Tarifs compétitifs, interface efficace et intuitive, sauvegardes sans problèmes, excellent soutien et stabilité remarquable. Une plateforme d’une grande fiabilité.
L'assistance de Hostinger a été exceptionnelle lorsque j’ai perdu l’accès à mon instance n8n auto-hébergée. Kodee et Mohammad ont pris le temps de m’aider avec patience, rigueur et professionnalisme.
Merci à Carla pour son aide avec la mise à niveau de n8n sur mon VPS Hostinger. Son professionnalisme et son expertise ont vraiment fait la différence.
Le VPS de Hostinger est tout simplement exceptionnel. Il fonctionne toujours parfaitement : rapide, stable et fiable. Aucune interruption, aucun problème de fonctionnement.
Hostinger propose d’excellentes solutions VPS à des prix raisonnables. Les services utilisés jusqu’à présent répondent parfaitement à mes attentes.
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