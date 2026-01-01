Jusqu’à 70 % de rabais sur Cronicle

Deploy Cronicle in one click installation.

Multi-server task scheduler and job runner with a visual web interface for managing recurring automation.

Lancez votre application instantanément
Sauvegardes hebdomadaires automatiques gratuites
VPS géré par l’IA
$ CA 9,09 /mois
Choisir un forfait
Garantie de remboursement de 30 jours
Deploy Cronicle in one click installation.

Trouvez le forfait VPS idéal pour Cronicle

67 % de réduction
KVM 1
$ CA 27,19
$ CA 9,09 /mois
Sélectionner
Obtenez 24 mois pour $ CA 218,16 (prix d'origine : $ CA 652,56). Renouvellement au prix de $ CA 16,79/mois.
1 cœur vCPU
4 Go de RAM
50 Go d'espace disque NVMe
4 To de bande passante
Le plus populaire
63 % de réduction
KVM 2
$ CA 34,19
$ CA 12,59 /mois
Sélectionner
Obtenez 24 mois pour $ CA 302,16 (prix d'origine : $ CA 820,56). Renouvellement au prix de $ CA 20,99/mois.
2 cœurs vCPU
8 Go de RAM
100 Go d'espace disque NVMe
8 To de bande passante
70 % de réduction
KVM 4
$ CA 59,99
$ CA 18,19 /mois
Sélectionner
Obtenez 24 mois pour $ CA 436,56 (prix d'origine : $ CA 1 439,76). Renouvellement au prix de $ CA 40,49/mois.
4 cœurs vCPU
16 Go de RAM
200 Go d'espace disque NVMe
16 To de bande passante
65 % de réduction
KVM 8
$ CA 103,29
$ CA 36,29 /mois
Sélectionner
Obtenez 24 mois pour $ CA 870,96 (prix d'origine : $ CA 2 478,96). Renouvellement au prix de $ CA 69,79/mois.
8 cœurs vCPU
32 Go de RAM
400 Go d'espace disque NVMe
32 To de bande passante
67 % de réduction
KVM 1
$ CA 27,19
$ CA 9,09 /mois
Sélectionner
Obtenez 24 mois pour $ CA 218,16 (prix d'origine : $ CA 652,56). Renouvellement au prix de $ CA 16,79/mois.
1 cœur vCPU
4 Go de RAM
50 Go d'espace disque NVMe
4 To de bande passante
Le plus populaire
63 % de réduction
KVM 2
$ CA 34,19
$ CA 12,59 /mois
Sélectionner
Obtenez 24 mois pour $ CA 302,16 (prix d'origine : $ CA 820,56). Renouvellement au prix de $ CA 20,99/mois.
2 cœurs vCPU
8 Go de RAM
100 Go d'espace disque NVMe
8 To de bande passante
70 % de réduction
KVM 4
$ CA 59,99
$ CA 18,19 /mois
Sélectionner
Obtenez 24 mois pour $ CA 436,56 (prix d'origine : $ CA 1 439,76). Renouvellement au prix de $ CA 40,49/mois.
4 cœurs vCPU
16 Go de RAM
200 Go d'espace disque NVMe
16 To de bande passante
65 % de réduction
KVM 8
$ CA 103,29
$ CA 36,29 /mois
Sélectionner
Obtenez 24 mois pour $ CA 870,96 (prix d'origine : $ CA 2 478,96). Renouvellement au prix de $ CA 69,79/mois.
8 cœurs vCPU
32 Go de RAM
400 Go d'espace disque NVMe
32 To de bande passante

Chaque plan comprend tout ce dont vous avez besoin et bien plus encore

Gestionnaire Docker
Accès rapide aux journaux des conteneurs
Mises à jour en un clic
Processeurs AMD EPYC
Stockage NVMe SSD
Vitesse réseau de 1 Gbit/s
API publique
Centres de données partout dans le monde
Nom de domaine gratuit pendant 1 an
Gestionnaire Docker
Accès rapide aux journaux des conteneurs
Mises à jour en un clic
Processeurs AMD EPYC
Stockage NVMe SSD
Vitesse réseau de 1 Gbit/s
API publique
Centres de données partout dans le monde
Nom de domaine gratuit pendant 1 an

Tous les forfaits sont payés à l’avance. Le tarif mensuel correspond au prix total du forfait divisé par le nombre de mois de votre forfait.

Découvrez ce que vous pouvez créer avec Cronicle

Cronicle is a powerful, multi-server task scheduler that brings the reliability of cron to a modern, visual management interface. It allows you to schedule scripts, commands, and programs on a recurring basis, with full visibility into execution history, real-time logs, and task dependencies. Unlike raw cron jobs, Cronicle provides a centralized interface for managing automation across your entire infrastructure.

The platform supports distributed execution across multiple servers, automatic load balancing, and retry mechanisms for failed jobs. Self-hosting Cronicle on your VPS ensures scheduled tasks run on dedicated resources with guaranteed execution timing, full root-level access for system integrations, and complete ownership of your automation configuration and logs.

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Découvrez ce que vous pouvez créer avec {name}

Principales fonctionnalités de Cronicle

Multi-Server Distribution

Distribute task execution across multiple servers with automatic load balancing and failover for reliable automation at scale.

Visual Job Management

Web-based interface with calendar and timeline views makes it easy to schedule, monitor, and manage all recurring tasks from one place.

Task Dependencies

Define complex workflows where tasks trigger other tasks in sequence, enabling multi-step automation pipelines with conditional execution.

Comprehensive Logging

Captures real-time output and full execution history for every job, making it easy to audit runs and diagnose failures.

Plugin System

Extend Cronicle with plugins to integrate external services, add custom executors, and support specialized automation scenarios.

Pourquoi choisir Hostinger pour Cronicle

Lancement en un clic

Déployez votre application instantanément grâce à une configuration préinstallée. Aucune installation manuelle ni paramétrage de configuration complexe.

Lancement en un clic

Une sécurité digne de confiance

Protégez vos applications grâce à un pare-feu intégré, une protection DDoS et une surveillance continue.

Une sécurité digne de confiance

Gestionnaire Docker intégré

Exécutez et gérez plusieurs conteneurs Docker à partir d’un seul endroit. Déployez, mettez à jour et surveillez vos projets en toute simplicité.

Gestionnaire Docker intégré

Lancement en un clic

Déployez votre application instantanément grâce à une configuration préinstallée. Aucune installation manuelle ni paramétrage de configuration complexe.

Lancement en un clic

Une sécurité digne de confiance

Protégez vos applications grâce à un pare-feu intégré, une protection DDoS et une surveillance continue.

Une sécurité digne de confiance

Gestionnaire Docker intégré

Exécutez et gérez plusieurs conteneurs Docker à partir d’un seul endroit. Déployez, mettez à jour et surveillez vos projets en toute simplicité.

Gestionnaire Docker intégré

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Hébergez localement. Performez mondialement.

Un hébergement VPS Docker fiable et performant

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

Je ne pourrais pas demander mieux avec l'hébergement VPS de Hostinger! La disponibilité est toujours excellente, ce qui permet au site de fonctionner sans interruption. Chaque fois que j'ai eu besoin d'aide, leur équipe de soutien technique s'est montrée rapide, compétente et vraiment efficace.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Excellente expérience avec Hostinger du début à la fin. L’assistance par IA est efficace et le soutien humain prend le relais rapidement au besoin. Quant au VPS, il est incroyablement performant et stable. Merci à toute l’équipe pour votre excellent travail 🚀

Noel
Noel

Enfin un fournisseur VPS qui répond réellement aux attentes! Tarifs compétitifs, interface efficace et intuitive, sauvegardes sans problèmes, excellent soutien et stabilité remarquable. Une plateforme d’une grande fiabilité.

Omkar
Omkar

L'assistance de Hostinger a été exceptionnelle lorsque j’ai perdu l’accès à mon instance n8n auto-hébergée. Kodee et Mohammad ont pris le temps de m’aider avec patience, rigueur et professionnalisme.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Merci à Carla pour son aide avec la mise à niveau de n8n sur mon VPS Hostinger. Son professionnalisme et son expertise ont vraiment fait la différence.

Herriman
Herriman

Le VPS de Hostinger est tout simplement exceptionnel. Il fonctionne toujours parfaitement : rapide, stable et fiable. Aucune interruption, aucun problème de fonctionnement.

Martin K
Martin K

Hostinger propose d’excellentes solutions VPS à des prix raisonnables. Les services utilisés jusqu’à présent répondent parfaitement à mes attentes.

Garantie de remboursement de 30 jours

Profitez d’un essai sans risque avec notre garantie de remboursement de 30 jours. Consultez notre politique de remboursement pour en savoir plus.

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