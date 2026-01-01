Deploy Cronicle in one click installation.
Multi-server task scheduler and job runner with a visual web interface for managing recurring automation.
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Découvrez ce que vous pouvez créer avec Cronicle
Cronicle is a powerful, multi-server task scheduler that brings the reliability of cron to a modern, visual management interface. It allows you to schedule scripts, commands, and programs on a recurring basis, with full visibility into execution history, real-time logs, and task dependencies. Unlike raw cron jobs, Cronicle provides a centralized interface for managing automation across your entire infrastructure.
The platform supports distributed execution across multiple servers, automatic load balancing, and retry mechanisms for failed jobs. Self-hosting Cronicle on your VPS ensures scheduled tasks run on dedicated resources with guaranteed execution timing, full root-level access for system integrations, and complete ownership of your automation configuration and logs.
Principales fonctionnalités de Cronicle
Multi-Server Distribution
Distribute task execution across multiple servers with automatic load balancing and failover for reliable automation at scale.
Visual Job Management
Web-based interface with calendar and timeline views makes it easy to schedule, monitor, and manage all recurring tasks from one place.
Task Dependencies
Define complex workflows where tasks trigger other tasks in sequence, enabling multi-step automation pipelines with conditional execution.
Comprehensive Logging
Captures real-time output and full execution history for every job, making it easy to audit runs and diagnose failures.
Plugin System
Extend Cronicle with plugins to integrate external services, add custom executors, and support specialized automation scenarios.
Pourquoi choisir Hostinger pour Cronicle
Lancement en un clic
Déployez votre application instantanément grâce à une configuration préinstallée. Aucune installation manuelle ni paramétrage de configuration complexe.
Une sécurité digne de confiance
Protégez vos applications grâce à un pare-feu intégré, une protection DDoS et une surveillance continue.
Gestionnaire Docker intégré
Exécutez et gérez plusieurs conteneurs Docker à partir d’un seul endroit. Déployez, mettez à jour et surveillez vos projets en toute simplicité.
Lancement en un clic
Déployez votre application instantanément grâce à une configuration préinstallée. Aucune installation manuelle ni paramétrage de configuration complexe.
Une sécurité digne de confiance
Protégez vos applications grâce à un pare-feu intégré, une protection DDoS et une surveillance continue.
Gestionnaire Docker intégré
Exécutez et gérez plusieurs conteneurs Docker à partir d’un seul endroit. Déployez, mettez à jour et surveillez vos projets en toute simplicité.
Emplacement du serveur recommandé :
Vérification en cours...
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Un hébergement VPS Docker fiable et performant
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