Jusqu’à 70 % de rabais sur Akaunting

Deploy Akaunting in one click installation.

Free open-source accounting software for small businesses and freelancers with double-entry bookkeeping and invoicing.

Lancez votre application instantanément
Sauvegardes hebdomadaires automatiques gratuites
VPS géré par l’IA
$ CA 9,09 /mois
Choisir un forfait
Garantie de remboursement de 30 jours
Deploy Akaunting in one click installation.

Trouvez le forfait VPS idéal pour Akaunting

67 % de réduction
KVM 1
$ CA 27,19
$ CA 9,09 /mois
Sélectionner
Obtenez 24 mois pour $ CA 218,16 (prix d'origine : $ CA 652,56). Renouvellement au prix de $ CA 16,79/mois.
1 cœur vCPU
4 Go de RAM
50 Go d'espace disque NVMe
4 To de bande passante
Le plus populaire
63 % de réduction
KVM 2
$ CA 34,19
$ CA 12,59 /mois
Sélectionner
Obtenez 24 mois pour $ CA 302,16 (prix d'origine : $ CA 820,56). Renouvellement au prix de $ CA 20,99/mois.
2 cœurs vCPU
8 Go de RAM
100 Go d'espace disque NVMe
8 To de bande passante
70 % de réduction
KVM 4
$ CA 59,99
$ CA 18,19 /mois
Sélectionner
Obtenez 24 mois pour $ CA 436,56 (prix d'origine : $ CA 1 439,76). Renouvellement au prix de $ CA 40,49/mois.
4 cœurs vCPU
16 Go de RAM
200 Go d'espace disque NVMe
16 To de bande passante
65 % de réduction
KVM 8
$ CA 103,29
$ CA 36,29 /mois
Sélectionner
Obtenez 24 mois pour $ CA 870,96 (prix d'origine : $ CA 2 478,96). Renouvellement au prix de $ CA 69,79/mois.
8 cœurs vCPU
32 Go de RAM
400 Go d'espace disque NVMe
32 To de bande passante
67 % de réduction
KVM 1
$ CA 27,19
$ CA 9,09 /mois
Sélectionner
Obtenez 24 mois pour $ CA 218,16 (prix d'origine : $ CA 652,56). Renouvellement au prix de $ CA 16,79/mois.
1 cœur vCPU
4 Go de RAM
50 Go d'espace disque NVMe
4 To de bande passante
Le plus populaire
63 % de réduction
KVM 2
$ CA 34,19
$ CA 12,59 /mois
Sélectionner
Obtenez 24 mois pour $ CA 302,16 (prix d'origine : $ CA 820,56). Renouvellement au prix de $ CA 20,99/mois.
2 cœurs vCPU
8 Go de RAM
100 Go d'espace disque NVMe
8 To de bande passante
70 % de réduction
KVM 4
$ CA 59,99
$ CA 18,19 /mois
Sélectionner
Obtenez 24 mois pour $ CA 436,56 (prix d'origine : $ CA 1 439,76). Renouvellement au prix de $ CA 40,49/mois.
4 cœurs vCPU
16 Go de RAM
200 Go d'espace disque NVMe
16 To de bande passante
65 % de réduction
KVM 8
$ CA 103,29
$ CA 36,29 /mois
Sélectionner
Obtenez 24 mois pour $ CA 870,96 (prix d'origine : $ CA 2 478,96). Renouvellement au prix de $ CA 69,79/mois.
8 cœurs vCPU
32 Go de RAM
400 Go d'espace disque NVMe
32 To de bande passante

Chaque plan comprend tout ce dont vous avez besoin et bien plus encore

Gestionnaire Docker
Accès rapide aux journaux des conteneurs
Mises à jour en un clic
Processeurs AMD EPYC
Stockage NVMe SSD
Vitesse réseau de 1 Gbit/s
API publique
Centres de données partout dans le monde
Nom de domaine gratuit pendant 1 an
Gestionnaire Docker
Accès rapide aux journaux des conteneurs
Mises à jour en un clic
Processeurs AMD EPYC
Stockage NVMe SSD
Vitesse réseau de 1 Gbit/s
API publique
Centres de données partout dans le monde
Nom de domaine gratuit pendant 1 an

Tous les forfaits sont payés à l’avance. Le tarif mensuel correspond au prix total du forfait divisé par le nombre de mois de votre forfait.

Découvrez ce que vous pouvez créer avec Akaunting

Akaunting is an open-source accounting platform built for small businesses, freelancers, and entrepreneurs who need professional financial management without paying monthly per-user fees. Built on Laravel and released under the GPL-3.0 license, it provides double-entry bookkeeping, multi-currency support, and comprehensive financial reporting in a modern web interface accessible to non-accountants.

Self-hosting Akaunting means your revenue figures, expense records, customer data, and bank account details stay on your own infrastructure—never shared with a commercial accounting cloud. The platform supports multiple companies and users with role-based access controls, making it suitable for teams and accounting firms managing several clients. A marketplace of extensions lets you add payment gateway integrations, payroll, and other modules as your business needs evolve.

Commencer
Découvrez ce que vous pouvez créer avec {name}

Principales fonctionnalités de Akaunting

Professional invoicing

Create customizable invoices with your branding, send them directly from the platform, and set up recurring invoices to automate regular billing for retainer clients.

Double-entry bookkeeping

Full double-entry accounting with a chart of accounts ensures accurate financial records that meet professional standards and simplify year-end tax preparation.

Multi-currency support

Invoice international clients in their local currency and record expenses in multiple currencies, with automatic exchange rate updates keeping your books accurate.

Bank reconciliation

Import bank transactions and match them against recorded entries to keep your cash flow accurate and catch discrepancies before they become problems.

Financial reporting

Built-in profit and loss, balance sheet, cash flow, and tax summary reports give you the financial visibility needed to make informed business decisions.

Pourquoi choisir Hostinger pour Akaunting

Lancement en un clic

Déployez votre application instantanément grâce à une configuration préinstallée. Aucune installation manuelle ni paramétrage de configuration complexe.

Lancement en un clic

Une sécurité digne de confiance

Protégez vos applications grâce à un pare-feu intégré, une protection DDoS et une surveillance continue.

Une sécurité digne de confiance

Gestionnaire Docker intégré

Exécutez et gérez plusieurs conteneurs Docker à partir d’un seul endroit. Déployez, mettez à jour et surveillez vos projets en toute simplicité.

Gestionnaire Docker intégré

Lancement en un clic

Déployez votre application instantanément grâce à une configuration préinstallée. Aucune installation manuelle ni paramétrage de configuration complexe.

Lancement en un clic

Une sécurité digne de confiance

Protégez vos applications grâce à un pare-feu intégré, une protection DDoS et une surveillance continue.

Une sécurité digne de confiance

Gestionnaire Docker intégré

Exécutez et gérez plusieurs conteneurs Docker à partir d’un seul endroit. Déployez, mettez à jour et surveillez vos projets en toute simplicité.

Gestionnaire Docker intégré

Emplacement du serveur recommandé :

Vérification en cours...

Hébergez localement. Performez mondialement.

Sélectionnez un serveur situé à proximité de votre public pour accélérer le chargement de votre site. Nos centres de données sont répartis en Amérique du Nord, en Europe, en Asie et en Amérique du Sud.
Commencer
Hébergez localement. Performez mondialement.

Un hébergement VPS Docker fiable et performant

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

Je ne pourrais pas demander mieux avec l'hébergement VPS de Hostinger! La disponibilité est toujours excellente, ce qui permet au site de fonctionner sans interruption. Chaque fois que j'ai eu besoin d'aide, leur équipe de soutien technique s'est montrée rapide, compétente et vraiment efficace.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Excellente expérience avec Hostinger du début à la fin. L’assistance par IA est efficace et le soutien humain prend le relais rapidement au besoin. Quant au VPS, il est incroyablement performant et stable. Merci à toute l’équipe pour votre excellent travail 🚀

Noel
Noel

Enfin un fournisseur VPS qui répond réellement aux attentes! Tarifs compétitifs, interface efficace et intuitive, sauvegardes sans problèmes, excellent soutien et stabilité remarquable. Une plateforme d’une grande fiabilité.

Omkar
Omkar

L'assistance de Hostinger a été exceptionnelle lorsque j’ai perdu l’accès à mon instance n8n auto-hébergée. Kodee et Mohammad ont pris le temps de m’aider avec patience, rigueur et professionnalisme.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Merci à Carla pour son aide avec la mise à niveau de n8n sur mon VPS Hostinger. Son professionnalisme et son expertise ont vraiment fait la différence.

Herriman
Herriman

Le VPS de Hostinger est tout simplement exceptionnel. Il fonctionne toujours parfaitement : rapide, stable et fiable. Aucune interruption, aucun problème de fonctionnement.

Martin K
Martin K

Hostinger propose d’excellentes solutions VPS à des prix raisonnables. Les services utilisés jusqu’à présent répondent parfaitement à mes attentes.

Garantie de remboursement de 30 jours

Profitez d’un essai sans risque avec notre garantie de remboursement de 30 jours. Consultez notre politique de remboursement pour en savoir plus.

Commencer

Explorez d'autres applications à déployer

WireGuard Easy

WireGuard Easy

WireGuard Easy est une interface web de gestion de VPN dédiée à WireGuard

Sélectionner
2FAuth

2FAuth

Gestionnaire de codes d'authentification à deux facteurs auto-hébergé, accessible sur web et mobile

Sélectionner
Actual Budget

Actual Budget

Application de gestion des finances personnelles, axée sur la confidentialité, avec budget par enveloppes

Sélectionner
Voir toutes les applications

Le respect de votre vie privée, notre priorité

Ce site utilise des témoins informatiques essentiels à son bon fonctionnement et pour collecter des données sur la façon dont vous interagissez avec, ainsi qu'à des fins marketing. En cliquant sur « J'accepte », vous consentez à l'utilisation des témoins informatiques pour la publicité, la personnalisation et l'analyse, comme décrit dans notre Politique en matière de témoins informatiques.